Group Demands Young, Vibrant President, Others for 2023 Elections

Sunday Okobi

The growing demand for a young and vibrant president of the country in the 2023 general election has been rekindled, as a group, Alliance for Nigeria’s Future (ANF), has called on the old generation of politicians to step aside and support the transfer of political power to the younger and vibrant generation in 2023.

The group in a viral message, which has been trending on social media and shared by many Nigerians both within the country and those in the diaspora, warned that the 2023 presidential race must usher in an era of rapid social and physical development in the country, “and this can only be realised through the emergence of young, vibrant and highly educated president and other elected officials.

“The presidency is not a compensation plan for anyone. Nigerians do not owe anyone the presidency. Drag your debt elsewhere.”

The group in the statement issued and signed by its Coordinator, Omotunde Johnson, which was made available to THISDAY yesterday, also advocated a model in which the older generation could step back from the political stage and pass on their experiences to the succeeding generations.

ANF said: “Anyone above 65 is disqualified in our opinion! They should not even consider contesting. Please be a kingmaker and support younger politicians for the presidency.”

It also observed that going by the country’s experience recently; it was time to reject candidates who have gone past the 65 years old age barrier and those with questionable health status.

The group recalled a report by Premium Times in August 2021 that the current President Muhammadu Buhari had spent about 200 days in London on official medical trips and is set to embark on another medical trip to London later this week.

The message stated that: “Anyone who’s repeatedly traveled abroad for their health should focus on their health. Nigeria needs a present president with a strong mind and body, who can stay in Nigeria and work.

The statement also drew reference to 44-year-old Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is being commended all over the world for leading his country from the front in the ongoing war confrontation with Russia.

“Imagine if Nigeria gets into a war can our president lead us bravely as Ukraine’s president? Of course, we don’t want a war. Of course, the possibility of war is not the only reason you choose a president. But it got me thinking. Why can’t we have a young president?” the statement added.

