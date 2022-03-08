Ghana Delay Black Stars Squad List against Super Eagles

Femi Solaja with agency report

While Super Eagles’ technical crew planning for the final World Cup Play-off matches later this month is in full flight, their opponents, Ghana’s Black Stars are still battling with issues consequently affecting the team’s final list.

Ghana will host Nigerian on the 25th of this month in Cape Coast and four days later come to Abuja for the second leg to determine which of the two nations grab the ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Nigeria’s Interim Coach Augustine Eguavoen has already released his 28-man provisional list with seven of them on stand-by. But for the Black Stars, there appears a delay.

The Interim coach, Otto Addo, who took over from Milovan Rajevac, sacked after the Black Stars exited the group stage of AFCON 2021, has been grappling with injuries to key players. Addo doesn’t want to make mistakes of naming players with injuries in his final squad.

With Captain Andre Ayew and forward Benjamin Tetteh set to miss the games due to suspension and the doubt over the availability of Kamaldeen Sulemana, Coach Addo appears not in a rush to release his squad.

Mohammed Kudus is expected to return to the team after missing the Africa Cup of Nations due to injury. Daniel Amartey, Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew have been in communication with the German trained gaffer, as a lot will be depend on the trio for the double header clash with rival Nigeria.

According to Ghana’s soccernet.com, St Pauli midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is expected to play a key role following his outstanding form in the Bundesliga II.

Most of the players who featured for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations are likely to be named in the team.

In the bid to fill the void created by injuries and non-availability of some key players, the technical crew is believed to be considering extension of invitation to ‘Old War Horse’ Sulley Muntari to be part of the crucial encounter.

Muntari’s display for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League and the President Cup has caused the gaffers to begin to look in his direction ahead of the crucial playoffs.

The 37-year-old’s experience, according to Ghanaweb.com, could be a great asset to the Black Stars in their quest for another World Cup appearance, with many calling for his return to the national team.

However, the Ghana Football Association will have to seek clarity from the Justice Dzamefe Commission’s report before including him in the Black Stars Squad.

According to the report, the former AC Milan and Inter star has been banned from the national team until he apologises for his role in the 2014 World Cup debacle in Brazil.

Muntari signed for Hearts of Oak in February and has made four Ghana Premier League appearances, providing one assist. He was also in top form as the Phobians beat Asante Kotoko to win the President Cup.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

