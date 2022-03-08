Buhari, NFF Mourn Fabio Olanipekun

Deji Elumoyein Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserates with family of veteran sports broadcaster, Adesola Fabio Olanikpekun, praying for God’s comforting arms over all loved ones.

President Buhari, according to a release issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, also condoled with members of staff of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), where Olanipekun worked for many years, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Nigeria Union of Journalists and the Nigeria Guild of Editors, over the loss of the veteran.

The President noted that the renowned broadcaster brought a lot of grace, style and diligence to his work, setting a good example for many, and encouraging the growth of sports in Nigeria.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed.

Also, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) described as “most sorrowful” the death of the veteran sports broadcasting pathfinder.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi describes Olanipekun as “an oracle of the industry. We are consoled by the fact that he lived an exemplary, fruitful and fun-filled life. He was a professional to the core and loved his job deeply. We pray that God will grant him eternal rest and grant the family he has left behind the fortitude to bear the big loss.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

