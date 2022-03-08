Buhari Flays Killing of Kebbi Vigilantes, Asks Security Agencies to be More Proactive



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over what he described as “the brutal murder of tens of vigilante members in Kebbi State by bandits who ambushed them in the Sakaba/Wassagu Local Government Area.”

The President, according to a release issued on Tuesday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said “this egregious level of criminality is shocking” while assuring Nigerians that he will do all possible best to tackle the monster decisively.According to him: “My greatest preoccupation is the threat to life posed by these murderous gangs and remorseless outlaws who have no slightest regard for the sanctity of life.While sympathising with the families of the victims of the incident, President Buhari also called on the nation’s security agencies to be more proactive and redouble their efforts in order to frustrate the operational plans of the terrorists before they even launch attacks”.

