Breaking the Bias for Women in Journalism



The International Women’s Day is marked every March 8 globally to celebrate the social, economic, political and cultural achievements made by women. It is also a time to reflect on growth towards gender equality, call for action while celebrating acts of courage and determination by women who break the glass ceiling at different endeavours. This year, the United States Mission in Nigeria hosted a Women in Journalism panel discussion on Promoting Gender Equality targeted at ‘Breaking the Bias’, Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

In most universities nationwide, Mass Communication Departments usually boasts more of women than men but after the undergraduate years, the reverse becomes the case on the field.

In fact, in almost all media houses, the men seemingly dominate in terms of numbers and positions (juicy beats), while the women are often left with reportorial proverbial crumbs.

Also, the few women who dare to delve into the field to carve out a niche are often relegated to positions not on the management level.

As of 2015, only two women in Nigeria has ever reached the position of Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Doyin Abiola of the defunct Concord Newspapers and then Ms. Ijeoma Nwogwugwu, who clinched the coveted seat in 2012 in THISDAY NEWSPAPER. She has since moved on to become the Managing Director of Arise News TV in 2018, another first.

But the journey for Nwogwugwu did not begin with roses. To get to the coveted position, she worked in various positions in the paper for over 12years.

A graduate of Accounting from the University of Lagos, Nwogwugwu was at various times Group Business Editor, Deputy Editor (Business) and Editor of the Saturday paper with THISDAY. She was Group Business Editor from January 1995 to October 2001 and is just one of the few female journalists who climbed the ladder and occupied managerial positions.

In fact, a 2010 study by the Iraqi Women’s Journalist Forum, posited that only 10 per cent of women journalists are in management positions, while 80 per cent of them suffer from career discrimination. How right that study was especially in Nigeria where the males dominate the profession.

The reason is not far-fetched; the challenges facing women in journalism are numerous including gender discrimination, sexual harassment, difficulties in career advancement as well as balancing the home-front with the workload.

So while the dodged forge on, those who can’t keep up fall off, thus widening the disparity between both genders in the profession.

Goal 5: Achieving Gender Equality and Empower All Women and Girls

Goal 5 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) stipulates that Gender Equality is not only a fundamental human right, but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world.

According to the United Nations (UN), there has been progress over the last decades: More girls are going to school, fewer girls are forced into early marriage, more women are serving in parliament and positions of leadership, and laws are being reformed to advance gender equality.

Despite these gains, many challenges remain: discriminatory laws and social norms remain pervasive, women continue to be underrepresented at all levels of political leadership, and one in five women and girls between the ages of 15 and 49 report experiencing physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner within a 12-month period.

International Women’s Day

The International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global day commemorated every March 8 to celebrate social, economic, political and cultural achievements made by women. It is also a time to reflect on growth towards gender equality, call for action while celebrating acts of courage and determination by women who break the glass ceiling at different endeavours.

This year, to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day, the theme was centred on “Breaking the Bias”.

According to to the IWD, “Whether deliberate or unconscious, bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead. Knowing that bias exists isn’t enough, action is needed to level the playing field.

‘Are you in? Will you actively call out gender bias, discrimination and stereotyping each time you see it? Will you help break the bias?”

Women in Journalism Panel

This year, the United States Mission in Nigeria hosted a Women in Journalism panel discussion on Promoting Gender Equality. Among other things, the panel looked at the existing gender bias and stereotypes in the media, while positing ways forward on how to break them.

Also featured about issues affecting female journalists in terms of creating opportunities, and ensuring equal representation in the profession, the panel also discussed the peculiarities of working as a female journalist in Nigeria, social media and safety of female reporters on the field.

Held at the newly launched American Corner in Lagos, the mission said the discussion was held in honour of women’s history month, which is celebrated by the US in March of every year. According to Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate, Stephen Ibelli, the event was organised as part of efforts to promote gender inclusion for women in journalism.

He stressed that the United States is steadfast in promoting women’s equal participation in all fields of journalism from the newsroom to the boardroom, adding that in commemoration of Women’s History Month, it’s important to develop a strong community of female journalists, empowering them with training, mentoring, opportunities, and support to become leaders and owners in the news industry.

Life Experiences Sharing their day-to-day experiences with female journalists, who were drawn from different beats, the panelists also made recommendations on how female journalists can best achieve excellence in journalism despite the challenges of the job.

While sharing her experience of covering the #EndSARS protests, Seyitan Atigarin of ARISE News, stressed that irrespective of the field assigned to female journalists, there should be no limit whatsoever to what they can achieve.

Also speaking, Chisom Mbonu-Ezeoke of SuperSport TV, noted that given the scope of her field as a woman covering the sports desk, often seen as the exclusive preserve of the male journalists, she had to work for years to carve a niche as a sports reporter by being intentional even when the circumstances appeared somewhat unfavourable.

Amaka Okoye of Deutsche Welle, who shared her experience working in risky circumstances like when she covered the kidnap of several schoolgirls in Jangebe, Zamfara State, women need to understand that feeling pain and showing empathy for victims isn’t a sign of weakness.

Stephanie Busari of CNN spoke on the importance of women understanding self-worth, as well as the importance of taking care of their mental health, while

Amarachi Ubani of Channels Television also shared her experience on the job and how she has tackled whatever challenges it came with.

But notwithstanding the challenges women face in the media, it is important to highlight the stories and experiences of women who have risen above the gender bias and stereotypes to become movers and shakers in the media space. That way, the younger ones can draw inspiration and aspire to do better.

Quote

“It’s important to develop a strong community of female journalists, empowering them with training, mentoring, opportunities, and support to become leaders and owners in the news industry”

