Breaking: House to Reconsider Rejected Gender Bills

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at the plenary, Tuesday announced that it will reconsider three out of the four gender bills which were rejected by the lawmakers during last week’s voting on constitution amendment.

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who made the announcement shortly after the lawmakers emerged from a closed door session, said the three bills which will be relisted and reconsidered in the coming weeks by the lawmakers include, Expansion of the Scope of Citizenship by Registration, 35% Affirmative Action for Women in Political Party Administration and Qualification to become an Indigene of a State in Nigeria.

He said after the reconsideration, any differences with the Senate will be harmonized.

When put to a voice vote after the Chairman Rules and Business Hon. Hassan Fulata, moved for rescission of rejected bills and reconsideration, all the lawmakers voted in agreement.

Details later…

