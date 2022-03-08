APC: Group Commends Gov Bello’s New Role

The Forum of Non-Governmental Organisations in Nigeria, (FONGON), the umbrella body of all civil societies and non-governmental organisations in the country has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving Governor Sanni Bello of Niger State as the Interim Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued in Lagos by the group’s National Coordinator, Dr. Wole Badmus, yesterday,the group said that it has been a source of great concern and worry to the Nigerian populace, the way and manner the party is being run in recent period most especially as it relates to the preparation for its national convention which has been postponed for the umpteenth times.

“No doubt, the incessant postponement of the party’s convention to elect her national officers cast aspersion on the readiness of the party to retain power at the National level come 2023 Presidential election,” the group noted.

The group viewed the appointment of Governor Bello as a round peg in a round hole considering his track record as the Governor of Niger State.

“The appointment of Governor Bello for this onerous task is not only timely but desirable considering his glowing record and exceptional performance as Governor of Niger State.

“Under him, the state has witnessed tremendous transformation in terms of infrastructural turn around, urban renewal and rural modernization. But for his dogged and resolute posture in combating terrorism in the state, probably, Niger State may have been overran by the menacing terror groups and kidnappers.

“We have no doubt in the ability and capability of the Governor to deliver on the mandate of a free, credible and hitch-free convention”.

Meanwhile, the group has enjoined all party faithful and stakeholders to join hands in support of this new party leadership.

“We hereby, call on all stakeholders in the party ranging from governors, federal legislators, ministers, party leaders at federal and local levels and the general rank and file members of the party to join hands with the new party leadership for a successful delivery of their mandate,” it said.

