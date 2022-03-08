50th Memorial Anniversary of First Black Archbishop, John-Aggey, Commences in March

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, in conjunction with the Archbishop JKA Aggey Foundation, has announced activities to mark the 50th memorial anniversary of the first Black Archbishop in the Archdiocese of Lagos, Most Rev. (Dr.) John Kwao-Amuzu Aggey beginning from March 2022.

In a press briefing recently held at Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos, some of the activities listed include posthumous birthday mass, 50th Anniversary thanksgiving mass, visitation to special need schools amongst others with the grand finale scheduled for September 22, 2022.

According to the Chairperson, 50th memorial Anniversary Committee for Archbishop John Aggey, Abimbola Haastrup; the occasion of the golden anniversary of his demise is an opportunity to review his contributions to the lives of God’s people within the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos and beyond.

“The 50th-anniversary thanksgiving mass would be held on March 13, at Holy Cross Cathedral Lagos Island, while the ‘Life And Times of Archbishop John Kwao Amuzu Aggey’ online celebration would be held on zoom platform on March 14.”

Addressing journalist, the Arch Bishop of Lagos, Alfred Martins, ably represented by the Diocese’s Director of Social Communications, Rev. Father Anthony Godonu, extolled the virtue of the late Arch Bishop, describing him as a man who stood for the truth.

“The contribution of John Aggey cannot be quantified. He took over from an expatriate archbishop and became the first indigenous archbishop. He worked hard to stabilise the transition from the missionaries to the indigenous priesthood in the Catholic Church.”

John Aggey was born on March 5, 1908, to Togolese parents and was ordained a priest on April 16, 1944, and died on March 13, 1972. He served as a priest for about 28 years.

He is survived by years of legacies passed on to many lives he touched who have in turn carried on his legacies by setting up foundations, schools, and other charitable courses in all in his memories.

