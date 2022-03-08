28 Years After, FG Approves Allocation of Houses to 1994 Super Eagles Team

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of houses to 22 members of the 1994 Super Eagles team in their various states, the federal government announced yesterday.

A statement from the Ministry of Works and Housing, signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Boade Akinola, stated that the development was in fulfilment of a pledge made to beneficiaries 28 years ago by the government at the time.

The statement quoted Buhari as having stated this in Lafia, Nasarawa State, during the inauguration of the completed homes under the administration’s National Housing Programme (NHP) initiative.

It noted that the commissioning was the first in the series of the formal events lined up to take place in 34 states of the federation where phase I of the houses has been completed.

Represented by the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr. Muhammed Abdullahi, Buhari described the completion of the housing projects as a fulfilment of the promise of change that was made to the people by his administration.

The president lauded the state government for providing the land for the project, describing it as one of the developmental possibilities that intergovernmental collaboration can produce.

Accordingly, he said the provision of the housing estates across the country was informed by the government’s desire to achieve one of its primary objectives, which is to improve the human condition.

The president said the housing projects provided contracts for the micro, small and medium businessmen and women who provided employment for people through the engagement of skilled and unskilled workers.

“These are some of the people our country remains committed to moving towards prosperity and away from poverty and we are already reaching them by providing opportunities for employment for those who were hitherto unemployed,” he said.

In his address, the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, who was represented by the State’s Commissioner of Works, Muhammed Idris, described the construction of the housing estate as a landmark achievement of the government in its effort to provide affordable and conducive accommodation for Nigerians.

Also speaking, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, represented by the Director of Public Building and Housing, Solomon Labafilo, stated that as the end of Buhari’s tenure draws near, Nigerians would witness a season of completion when many projects will start to bear fruit.

He explained that 76 housing units under phase 1, have been completed in Nasarawa state comprising 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units.

“In terms of design, this project is the outcome of a national survey conducted by the federal ministry of works and housing to find out the type of houses Nigerians desire,” he said.

He explained that the survey revealed a preference for bungalows in Northern Nigeria and flats in Southern Nigeria, adding that the it also showed the need for space.

According to him, this is why the one-bedroom units are 60 – 70 square metres, two bedroom units 76 – 103 square metres and three bedroom units have 110 – 137 square metres.

Director overseeing the office of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Chukwunwike Uzo, represented by the Zonal Director North Central, Valentine Nwaimo, informed the audience that the ministry is promoting local content in the building construction in line with Executive Order 3 and 5.

He disclosed that at least 1,200 building contractors had been engaged under Phase I, II and III of the housing programme since 2016 and over 14,500 and 50,140 direct and indirect jobs have been created.

He also said that during the period, the ministry has been undertaking the construction of at least 6,000 housing units in 45 sites out of which 2,465 units had been completed in 35 States and Abuja.

