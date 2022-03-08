2023: Senator Akpan Declares for Akwa Ibom Guber Race

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Senator Representing Akwa Ibom North-east Senatorial District, Senator Albert Bassey Akpan, has officially declared to his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) his intention to run for the office of the governor of Akwa Ibom State in 2023.

Akpan made the declaration yesterday to the leadership of the PDP during a consultative visit to the state party executive.

Akpan, who is the Senate Committee Chairman for Petroleum (Upstream), went with his wife and a crowd of supporters, well-wishers and party faithful to the State PDP Secretariat to formally inform the party officials of his readiness to contest the governorship election in the state.

He addressed the enlarged state executive of PDP and urged them to ensure a level-playing field for all prospective aspirants in the race.

The senator, who is seen as a leading governorship aspirant, assured the party that he would win to the glory of God and the state PDP if the party will remain neutral in coordinating the primaries.

He thanked the party chairman, Hon Aniekan Akpan, for steadying the party by his recent comments and actions that restored objectivity to the party’s leadership.

Akpan debunked claims in a section of the media that he had problem with Governor Udom Emmanuel, insisting that his love for the governor remained intact.

He recalled that the love he had for Gov. Emmanuel made him to step down in 2014, to pave way for his peaceful emergence as governor.

The same love, he said, was also repeated in 2019, when he remained the only senator standing by the governor for a second term, after the others decamped to APC.

He also said that he has sponsored about 426 students on scholarship, with monthly stipends.

According to him, through his effort, about 21 of those students graduated with first class honours.

Responding, the State Chairman of PDP, Aniekan Akpan, commended Senator Akpan for effective representation in the senate, describing him as “one of the finest.”

The chairman promised that there would be a level-playing field for all aspirants by ensuring proper organisation of voting arrangements without interference, submitting that only one person would eventually become the winner.

He advised that as Akpan’s consultation has started officially, it should be done with love and pleasantries.

He also advised the senator to focus on his grace, involve God in his campaign and discuss issues.

The chairman insisted that the party is one and open for all.

