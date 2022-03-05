THE ARC AND JOURNALISTS’ ESTATE

Emmanuel Olorunda-Otaru writes that journalists are peace-loving people

Those who ganged up to destroy the arch depicting the Journalists’ Estate Phase 1, Arepo in Obafemi-Owode Local Government, Ogun State recently, have challenged the government’s authority.

The new arch was approved by the state government and the erection supervised by their officials. It was meant to replace the demolished one, to pave way for the road reconstruction the government is doing for journalists and the entire Arepo community.

But some hoodlums led by some chiefs, and in the company of some residents of Beachland Estate (Ebute), invaded Journalists’ Estate on February 8, 2022 and pulled down the newly erected arch. How do you justify this invasion and destruction of other people’s property? If the journalists and other residents did not refrain from self-help and retaliation, it would have degenerated to a communal crisis.

And also thanks to the responsive Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who immediately sent emissaries for on the spot assessment of the situation, and to further calm charged nerves. The journalists are grateful to the governor for his prompt intervention, believing that at the end of the day, justice will be done for the unwarranted invasion and destruction of the multi-million Naira arch.

There is no doubt that the coming of journalists to Arepo has brought development to the community, which some people are shying away from acknowledging. But the history cannot be changed, even though they do not want to give credit to whom it is due.

There is even an attempt to unofficially change the name, “JOURNALISTS’ ESTATE ROAD’’, which the then government of Governor Gbenga Daniel, gave the road, after he reconstructed it. Passing through the road now, you could see some shops and business offices bearing their addresses as “Beachland Road”. Who is behind this name change?

Before the coming of journalists to Arepo to settle, little or nothing was known about the community. The journalists brought it to the limelight, as the place where the first Journalists’ Estate in Africa is situated. The coming of journalists has equally attracted over 20 other non journalists estates, including the BERA (Ebute), that is now being instigated to fight the journalists, for reasons best known to them.

There is no doubt that journalists have attracted development to Arepo as a whole. First, it brought the obscure village to limelight; the value of the land shot up astronomically. Many important government officials came to pay homage: Governors, ministers, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, industry chieftains, to mention a few. Even, the Baale himself got recognized and promoted to become the Olu of Arepo, Oba Solomon Atanda Oyebi. Arepo has now attained a jubilee status, from what it used to be. Is it right to now start fighting the journalists?

The dubious name change of the road can be verified. I hope they would not hurriedly remove those signposts and addresses bearing the strange name after this expose. Just like BERA did, when they secretly broke and remove their own bar gates, to hoodwink and cover their hypocrisy, after the destruction of the Journalists’ arch, so that the government’s officials sent to inspect their ignoble act will not see that they too, put bar gates on their entrance and exit.

The BERA aggressors should realize that a time would come, when there will be a ‘Pharaoh that did not know Joseph’, and tortured the Israelites in Egypt, until God sent Moses to deliver them from the slavery and bondages; and the journalists they are fighting now could be their Moses and ally then. The earlier they realize this and make peace with the journalists, the better for them.

Journalists are peace-loving people, who want to live in peace with their neighbours in Arepo. In 2010, there was a Memorandum of Understanding entered with then Baale in Council, now Olu of Arepo, Oba S.A. Oyebi and representatives of the Journalists’ Estate Phase 1, to live in peace with one another in the community. Let’s give peace a chance. Let the MoU be.

Olorunda-Otaru, THISDAY Night Editor, can be reached: emmanuel.otaru@thisdaylive.com

