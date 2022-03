Xejet Takes Delivery of ERJ145 from ACIA Aero Leasing

Nigeria’s Xejet Aviation has taken delivery of an Embraer ERJ145 recently from ACIA Aero Leasing (ACIA), a leading provider of regional aircraft leasing and lease management services.

ACIA made the announcement of the delivery of ‘a single Embraer ERJ145 on lease to Xejet Aviation (“Xejet”), a fast-growing, start-up airline based in Lagos, Nigeria.’

The aircraft, ACIA Aero said, is to support Business Class Only carrier’s vision to be Nigeria’s go-to airline for smart and cost-effective premium air travel

The airline recently received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to commence premium services soon. The aircraft with registration number 5N-BZN has since arrived the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos.

The regional jet, configured with 50 seats in a single-class layout, was delivered joining the carrier’s fleet that currently consists of one additional ERJ145 alongside a Boeing B737-500. The ERJ145 will support the airline’s growth strategy by operating charter and non-scheduled flights in Nigeria’s underserved domestic markets, beginning the first week of March.

“We are thrilled to welcome Xejet as a new airline to ACIA’s expanding customer family and look forward to our ongoing collaboration to leverage market opportunities for the airline’s continued growth,” said ACIA Aero Leasing’s Senior Vice President, Leasing & Customer Relations, Elze Le Roux.

“Xejet has developed a market niche that will serve them well in executing on the vision to become an airline of choice for the premium air travel segment in the country,” he added.

Xejet’s Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Iza emphasized that “ACIA is a strong leasing partner that understands Africa and offers a diverse portfolio of aircraft. Our focus as an operator is to be cost-effective and efficient, which is why we chose to work with ACIA. We are very happy with their market knowledge and corresponding flexibility as a new lessor to our operation. The ACIA team has been very supportive of our needs, and we look forward to leasing more aircraft from them in the future.”

ACIA’s commercial team has been on the lookout for opportunities to support promising, start-up airlines, which strive to economize on the opportunity to sustainably enter service, scale, and be well-positioned to serve air passengers in a rapidly recovering, post-pandemic environment.