Unite to Help Buhari Produce Successor, Akpabio Tasks Group

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and National Coordinator of the Presidential Support Committee (PSC), Senator Godswill Akpabio, has tasked members of the committee to remain united in order to assist President Muhamadu Buhari to produce his successor from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Akpabio gave the charge while receiving state chairmen and leaders of the committee in Abuja, a statement by his

Chief Press Secretary, Jackson Udom said.

Expressing excitement while receiving the leaders, Akpabio said: “I am most delighted to receive you my brothers today. I am always available for your suggestions and advice on how to move this group forward and by extension our great party.

“Let us, after this meeting, look for all our members across the country because in unity, we are stronger. While it is your right to support any candidate of your choice in 2023, but after the primaries and candidates emerge, we must close ranks, forget individual differences and work for the unity of the party to ensure our victory at the polls.”

The minister, who recalled the events that led to his appointment as the national coordinator of the PSC by President Muhamadu Buhari shortly after flagging off his second term campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, noted that as the national coordinator, he inherited nothing.

But the minister said he put in his best to bring back the committee, adding: “Through our collective effort, the activities of the group were seen and felt in all the 36 states of the federation before and during the election which led to our victory at the polls in 2019. We can still repeat that feat in 2023.”

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State declared that events after the swearing-in of President Buhari for second term were not encouraging, alleging that some misled individuals thereafter went ahead to make a lot of illegal pronouncements in the media, which attempted to paint the group with very prominent Nigerians as members, in bad light.

“But today, I can say with all seriousness that out of the ashes of the ruins of the PSC, a group has risen to rebuild the House and that group is you. God has not forgotten you and He will adequately reward you all.

“As members of the PSC, know that you are a formidable group within our great party, in very vantage position to assist Mr. President to produce a credible and acceptable successor from our great party,” he declared.

Earlier in his remarks, the Cross River State Chairman of PSC and Chairman of Chairmen, Hon. Elijah Ettah, said the state chairmen and other zonal leaders of the committee were in Abuja to thank Akpabio for his leadership qualities and achievements as a public officer.

According to him, as chairmen of the state chapters, they appreciate President Muhamadu Buhari for the confidence reposed on Akpabio.

“His leadership of the committee is never in contest and his commitment to the committee has never been in doubt,” he said.

On those who had left the group, Ettah said there is no room for detractors, adding that “they will look for us when the time comes and we will welcome them back into the fold.”