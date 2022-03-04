The ORÍKÌ Wellness Bar Experience to Entice Lifestyle Culture

Mary Nnah

Wellness has moved from just being a trend to a lifestyle. It is rapidly becoming an important culture for individuals and even organisations.

ORÍKÌ, a wellness spa chain and a farm-to-skin product range created to bring out access to luxurious pampering, is dedicated to wellness and to the total rejuvenation of the body and mind. It is in light of this that the firm is unveiling, The Wellness Bar by ORÍKÌ.

The Wellness Bar by Oriki situated along Kusenla Road, Ikate-Elegushi, Lekki, Lagos, will offer customers a consultation with an ORÍKÌ therapist, thereby allowing the customers to create their own personalised massage oils based on their concern and how they are feeling, the type of skin they have and any ailments that they would like to treat.

After customers receive their personalised blend, they go on to experience their selected massage service using the blend and take the remainder home.

With the introduction of the Wellness Bar, clients are assured of personal blends that will work optimally to focus on rejuvenation, restoration, and wholeness as the firm puts clients’ wellness as its priority.

Founder of ORÍKÌ, Joycee Awosika, emphasised the importance of wellness. “Now more than ever it is very important to take care of your health and wellness, especially with the hustle and bustle of Lagos.

“This is why we have brought the ORÍKÌ Wellness Bar to you. It is a safe haven where you can feel relaxed and rejuvenated”, she noted.

Speaking on the firm’s collection of carrier oils, she noted, “we have a wide range of carrier oils that will form the base for the personal blend of massage oils. They include Bergamot oil, Lavender oil, Geranium oil, Frankincense oil, Eucalyptus oil.”

She explained further that customers should note that essential oils and aromatherapy are highly individualised and would require the advice of a skincare professional, adding, “allergy information is also important during skin consultation. For example, nut-based oil cannot be recommended or used on a customer that is allergic to nuts.

“At The Wellness Bar by ORÍKÌ, we have studied the rich histories of these “super oils” and we are using them in innovative ways to get the best out of them. These oils have a wealth of skincare benefits and adding these to our service offerings and to your skincare routine gives a holistic and long-lasting result.

“If you are ready to boost your overall wellbeing and reach your optimal health, come to The Wellness Bar by ORÍKÌ, we’ve got the perfect blend for you”.

Wellness Bar can also be reached through it social media handles, which include Instagram- @orikigroup; Facebook – ORIKI Group; Twitter – @ORIKIgroup and Website – www.orikigroup.com

With multiple spa locations across Lagos and plans of more to come across the continent and the world, the sky is only the starting point for ORÍKÌ, which will be launching its farm-to-skin product range on Amazon for the global clientele this quarter.