Police Arrest Officers Involved in Assault in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Edo State Police Command yesterday confirmed the arrest of some policemen, who were seen in a viral video assaulting a civilian at the PZ axis of Sapele Road in Benin-city, the state capital.

The police command in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bello Kontongs, stated that the officers involved in the assault, an Inspector and three others, had been “identified, arrested and subsequently defaulted.”

The statement read: “The attention of the Edo State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video capturing the unprofessional conducts of its personnel at PZ area on the Benin-Sapele Road in Benin-city.

“The team made up of a Police Inspector and three others, who were involved in the unprofessional conduct and incivility against two young men as seen in the viral video, have been identified, arrested and subsequently defaulted.

“The state Commissioner of Police frowns and unreservedly condemns the act, and has ordered a full scale investigation with the assurance that the outcome of the investigation would be carried out to the latter and communicated to the public without reservation.

“The CP further assures members of the public of their safety and employs them to make it duty bound to always report unwholesome and unprofessional conduct of personnel of the command.”