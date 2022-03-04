Police Arrest 38 Terrorists, 50 Kidnappers, 110 Robbery Suspects

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IG) Usman Alkali Baba, said yesterday that police arrested 38 terrorists and armed bandits during operations conducted across the country.

Speaking in Abuja, the IG, who met with Assistant Inspectors-General (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs), disclosed that between January and March, 2022, 38 terrorists and armed bandits were arrested while police operations aided the arrest of 150 cultists, 50 kidnappers, 110 robbery suspects and 78 murders suspects.

Within the period under review, he said, 155 firearms and 1, 561 ammunition were recovered.

He listed other items recovered to include 32 AK-47 rifles, one Rocket Propelled Grenade Launcher, 1,412) 7.62mm live ammunition, 1,200 rounds of live ammunition, one locally fabricated revolver pistol and three motor vehicles.

Others include: two motorcycles, 10 cartons of Pentazocine BP 30 injections, cash sum of N800,000.00 and t three pairs of army camouflage uniform.

He said the arrests and recoveries were the outcome of crime-fighting strategies initiated by the police.

“I am to note that this trend has been informed not only by your individual and collective sacrifices, professionalism and enhanced operational efficiency, but also reflective of the efficacy of our current strategies.

“It is indeed in furtherance to this that we launched ‘Operation Sahara Storm’ in Sokoto State with the sole aim of rooting out identified bandits’ camps at Gudugudu, Tarke Forest, Luguhuru through Hurra and Markira, Goronyo, Wurno and Heli in Rabbah Local Government and Zangon-Isu forest in Goronyo LGA of the State,”he said.

Meanwhile, the IG warned the senior officers against the abuse of the stop and search crime strategy of the police.

“I want to re-emphasise that while stop and search strategy could occasionally be an invaluable anti-crime tactic, such should not be done without requisite approval and must not be a permanent strategy.

“It must equally be conducted with extant police protocols which emphasises civility to members of the public and must be laced with highest level of professional decorum. Such must not also be turned into an avenue for extortion,” he said.

“Consequently, as strategic leaders, you could be held liable for any violation of this force policy. You are therefore strongly advised to go back to your commands, review this development and ensure that your operations conform strictly to the vision of my leadership,” he warned.