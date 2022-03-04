Olan Foods Deepens Domestic Milk Production

Dike Onwuamaeze

In line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s commitment to boost local production of milk in Nigeria, Outspan Nigeria Limited (ONL), a subsidiary of Olan Food Ingredients, has opened five milk collection centres in Kano State.

The latest of these collection centres was commissioned last week in Falgore community, Doguwa Local Government Area while the other collection centres were located in Dawanau, Imawa, Dan-Hassan, and Tasa, all in Kano State.

The ONL, said that its expansive investment in the area is targeted at achieving large-scale development of the local dairy value chain.

The Regional Manager of ONL, Mr. Manish Khede, explained that the company “will continue to support the local dairy value chain to ensure the country achieves self-sufficiency in milk production. We have a track record of working with local farmers to enhance their productivity and income levels while broadly enriching the agriculture value chain, in line with the government economic development agenda.”

Khede promised that the business would not relent in scaling its support for the smallholder dairy farmers, as the value chain investment plans are being executed in phases.

Meanwhile, a Representative of the CBN, Mr. Garba Aminu, emphasised during the commissioning ceremony the apex bank’s commitment to providing the necessary assistance to businesses and smallholder farmers in a bid to fast track the attainment of food self-sufficiency in the country.

Speaking at the opening of the milk collection centre in Falgore, the Chairman of Doguwa LGA, Hon. Mamuda Hudu, said that the investment would stimulate a robust local economy, create linkages for smallholder dairy farmers and generate jobs in the area.

Hudu was also delighted by the prospect of local dairy farmers and the women in the area gaining access to new markets and opportunities to sell their milk to large industrial off-takers instead of trekking to distant towns before they could sell their products.

He said: “Outspan Nigeria Limited is making an impactful investment in our communities by building a milk collection centre in Doguwa LGA. The collection centre will enhance the economic activities of our local dairy farmers and help our young people get jobs in the dairy value chain.”