Okpekpe Race Organisers Mourn Late Ojeagbase

Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the historic Okpekpe international 10km road race have expressed shock over the death of Dr. Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase, founder and executive chairman of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sportsnewspapers, SuccessDigestand other online publications.

Chief Executive Officer of Pamodzi, Mike Itemuagbor, said yesterday in a statement that the sporting media in Nigeria has lost a trailblazer, a humanist and a truly man of God.

He also said that Edo State has lost a real man of vision who exemplified the entrepreneurship of an average indigene of the state.

“The death of Pastor (Dr) Ojeagbase came as a shock. We know we are all going to pay the supreme price one day but we never thought a trailblazer like him will go at 71,” said Itemuagbor.

”He created and facilitated breakthrough opportunities and jobs for young journalists and contemporaries alike. His generosity and philanthropy was limitless.”

Like Okpekpe road race did as the first road running event in Nigeria nay West Africa to get a World Athletics label rating, Dr Ojeagbase also pioneered the establishment of a sports newspaper in Nigeria, Sports Souvenirin 1984.

“Dr. Ojeagbase was a detribalised Nigerian and a proud Edo man. Edo State is seen as the heartbeat of the nation and many Edo citizens like Dr Ojeagbase through his remarkable and trailblazing achievements kept the flame of hard work, gamesmanship, honesty and fear of God, as Edo State is known for, burning,” said Itemuagbor.

“Our thoughts are with the family and staff of Complete Communications Limited and we pray for God’s guidance as they prepare to live without the visionary Dr Ojeagbase.

“I also commiserate with the government and people of Edo State led by His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki over the passing of an illustrious son of the state and a pacesetter,” stressed Itemuagbor.

Dr Ojeagbase who hailed from Uzebba, Iuleha in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, died last Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia, USA after a brief illness.