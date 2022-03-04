Oba Akiolu Raises the Alarm over Fake Drugs in Markets

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Aremu Akiolu yesterday raised the alarm over what he described as the incessant dumping of fake drugs in the Nigerian market, saying it poses a great danger to the health of innocent people.

The top monarch denounced the attitude of those who care less about the danger such practices posed on the health of the majority who are unaware that those drugs are either expired or not good at all and called on those in authority to act without delay.

Akiolu spoke when the management and board members of OGC Foods and Beverages, makers of LASENA Water, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Lagos. He also called on the leadership of the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration And Control (NAFDAC), to see it as a matter of urgency in checkmating the distribution and consumption of fake drugs in the country.

“NAFDAC has a lot to do in checking the menace of fake drugs. I know they are doing their best at the moment, but they can do more in making sure that our markets are free of fake drugs. Adulterated and fake drugs posed a lot of danger to our health. We must all rise up against it. But NAFDAC must take the lead. Yes, I know it requires political will to stop because powerful people are involved, but the government must act decisively,” Oba Akiolu said.

The revered monarch revealed that he fell in love with Lasena water the first time he drank it, adding that since then he found it excellent and good. He therefore implored the management of Lasena not to look sorely at making profit, but they should also take into consideration the interest of the people.

While speaking on the reason for the visit, the Managing Director of the company, Yusuf Elakama, said they came to express their gratitude towards the continued love and passion that the monarch has for their brand. He said Oba Akiolu even went as far as spreading the awareness of Lasena Water among his friends, relatives and other first class Obas throughout the federation. “Kabiyesi all we can say is thank you for this rare privilege. We will never take it for granted”, Elakama said.

The MD said the other reason for the visit was to inform the monarch of the ongoing investment opportunity at OGC, adding that it will be auspicious and beneficial for him to invest in the expansion currently going on in the company.