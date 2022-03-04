NSCDC Highlight Sectors Critical to Actualising FG’s National Development Plan

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has highlighted sectors that are critical to actualising the federal government’s 2021-2025 national development plan, noting that these sectors require urgent intervention by economic managers.

The Commandant General, NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, explained the urgent need for all hands to be on deck to intervene in the social sector which deals wi th poverty and its eradication as well as environmental and gender issues, stressing that the social sector is a critical driver for achieving an all inclusive economic development.

Audi who was represented by the Assistant Commandant General, in charge of Zone A, Lagos State Command, NSCDC, Solomon Adesupo, at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) 2022 Security Meets Business Dialogue Series in Lagos, added that the manufacturing industry which he described as the productive sector must be active and fully protected from unfair competitions, aggression of outlaws and enemies of the State, maintaining that the sector is vital to creating job opportunities for the nation’s teeming youths.

“As we all know, Nigeria’s National Development Plan 2021-2025 succeeded the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP 2017-2020). The government of President Muhammadu Buhari had to re-formulate the economic and development plan of the country against the backdrop of several subsisting developmental challenges.The country had been confronted with low and fragile economic growth, insecurity, weak institutions, insufficient public,” he said.

Earlier, the president, LCCI, Asiwaju Olawale-Cole, saidin the 2022 Federal Government budget, the defence and security sector was allocated N2.29 trillion (13.4 percent of the total budget) for the military, police, intelligence, and para-military for both recurrent and capital expenditure, saying in 2021, defence alone was allocated N840.56 billion, far more than any other sector.