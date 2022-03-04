N’ Assembly Redeploys House Clerk, Six Others

Udora Orizu in Abuja

National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has approved the appointment and redeployment of some top management officers in the National Assembly.

In a letter dated March 3, 2022 and signed by its Executive Chairman, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, the commission announced the appointment of Chinedu Akubueze as the new Clerk of the Senate from his former position of Clerk, House of Representatives.

Others are Yahaya H. Danzariya, Acting Clerk (House of Representatives), Fatai Jimoh, Acting Deputy Clerk, Legislative (House of Representatives); Kamoru Ogunlana, Acting Secretary, (Legal Services) and Bashir Aminu Yero, Acting Secretary (Directorate of Estate and Works).

On the other hand, Henrietta Aimua-Ehikioya was redeployed as Secretary to the Directorate of Special Dunes from Legal Services Directorate, while the former Secretary of Procurement, Estate and Works, Liman Baba Sanda is now the Secretary of the newly created Directorate of Procurement and Supplies.

The letter read in part: “Rising from its 549 meeting held on Wednesday 2nd and Thursday 3rd of March, 2022, the commission announced the appointment of Chinedu F. Akubueze as the new Clerk of the Senate from his former position of Clerk, House of Representatives. Others are:Yahaya H. Danzariya, Acting Clerk (House of Representatives), Fatai O. Jimoh, Acting Deputy Clerk, Legislative (House of Representatives), Kamoru Ogunlana Esq, Acting Secretary, (Legal Services) and Bashir Aminu Yero, Acting Secretary (Directorate of Estate and Works).

On the other hand, Henrietta Aimua-Ehikioya was redeployed as Secretary to the Directorate of Special Dunes from Legal Services Directorate, while the former Secretary of Procurement, Estate and Works, Liman Baba Sanda is now the Secretary of the newly created Directorate of Procurement and Supplies.”