Mob Burns Three Suspected Thieves in Anambra

Police recover tricycle used for operation

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Three suspected thieves were yesterday burnt at Upper Iweka, Onitsha, Anambra State, after they were allegedly apprehended for theft.

A source said the men, who were operating with a tricycle, dispossessed a victim of her phone but were unfortunately caught, when the tricycle they used for the operation malfunctioned, leaving them stranded.

THISDAY gathered from a source that “the incident happened at Upper Iweka Motor Park, almost in front of Star Sunny’s motor park, here in Onitsha.

“The men who were operating with a tricycle stopped and dispossessed a lady of her phone. As they went back into the tricycle and made to drive off, the tricycle malfunctioned and could not start.

“They became panicky, and in the process, some boys who are loading vehicles in the motor park quickly descended on them, beating them up.

“Some people brought tyres and others brought fuel, and they were set ablaze immediately. Their remains are still here now smoking.”

The Spokesperson, Anambra State Police Command, DSP. Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, and explained that men of the command rushed to the scene immediately they were alerted, but unluckily for the suspected thieves, their bodies were already smoldering in fire, when their men arrived.

Ikenga said: “Anambra police operatives have recovered a tricycle, handbag and infinix phone that was allegedly dispossessed from a female victim by hoodlums operating along Owerri Road, Romchi Transport Park, Onitsha.

“Upon police arrival, angry mob had already set three of the hoodlums ablaze and but the fourth person escaped.

“Meanwhile, police operatives are already on ground there and efforts are in place to bring normalcy to the area and possibly to apprehend the fleeing gang member.”

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Echeng Echeng, frowned at the act.

Ikenga said: “He thanked the members of the public for assisting the police in apprehending suspected criminals but urged them to always exercise restraint by not taking the law into their hands. They should endeavour to take such suspects to the nearest police station whenever they are apprehended.

“This would afford the police the opportunity to conduct appropriate investigation into the nefarious activities of the suspects; and bring them to justice in accordance with extant laws.”