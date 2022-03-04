Let Section 84(12) of Amended Electoral Act Be, PDP Chieftain Appeals to Buhari

By Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Former Delta State Gubernatorial Aspirant on the platform of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to rescind his decision on the deletion of Section 84 (12) of the newly amended Electoral Act.

Recall that Buhari had after signing the amended Electoral Act suggested to the National Assembly that the part, which stated that “no political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election,” should be deleted to avoid disenfranchise some eligible Nigerians.

Buhari believed that Section 84(12), if signed into law, would subject serving political office holders to inhibitions and restrictions referred to under Section 40 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

But Onuesoke, in a statement yesterday, appealed to President Buhari to allow the provision to remain because it would give a level playing ground for all.

The PDP chieftain observed that resigning their appointments would prevent unnecessary distractions, side influence and help such appointees to focus on their ambitions.

He said: “To me, an appointee should not remain in office and be allowed to use his office to influence his political ambitions or those of his benefactors. This will be undue advantage over other contestants. It’s akin to eating your cake while still having it. Besides, how can an appointee effectively carry out his official duties while campaigning for election at the same time?

“Section 84 (12) of the Amended Electoral Act Bill should be left intact for future government to “amend” if tested and found to be a cheating to government officials.”

Onuesoke explained that the bill has been passed by the legislatures and accented to by the executive and as such it has come to stay.

“A legislature that passed a bill does not go back to amend it after it has been signed into law by the executive. The bill is already a law. It’s place is now in the gazette,” he stressed.

He further argued that the “only constitutional expectation placed on serving political office holders that qualify, by extension, as public officers within the context of the constitution is resignation, withdrawal or retirement at least 30 days before the date of the election.

“Heaven wouldn’t fall if they were to resign from office as stipulated by that section of the newly passed electoral law before they could be eligible to vote and be voted for in party congresses and conventions. Nigeria should be a country for all not a country as dictated by few,” Onuesoke explained.