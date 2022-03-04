Lassa Fever Kills Two Doctors, One Health Worker in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State government, yesterday reiterated its continuous efforts at curtailing the spread of the outbreak of Lassa fever since the first case recorded in the state in January.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bode Ladipo, who gave the commitment in a statement, also said four health workers were confirmed positive for Lassa fever, while three out of them consisting of two medical doctors and another hospital staff died despite all efforts at caring for them by experts.

He explained that the state has recorded 19 confirmed cases, noting that resources have been deployed to designated health facilities to forestall the spread of the disease across the state.

Ladipo maintained that the surveillance activities have been heightened at the grassroots across the state, adding that access to care has been provided to all individuals at risk of the disease.

He enjoined individuals having symptoms such as fever, sore throat, vomiting, general body weakness, chest pain, back pain, cough, diarrhea, swollen face, eyes or neck, stomach pain or bleeding from ear, eyes, nose, mouth or any other body openings to report promptly to the nearest health facility or call the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on 08095394000 or 08095863000.

He also implored all residents of the state to avoid contact with rats, contaminated of food items by rat feces, urine, and other body fluid while maintaining strict personal and environmental hygiene, noting that the virus causing the disease is transmitted from infected rats to humans or an infected human to other humans.

Ladipo charged all health facilities across the state to maintain a high index of suspicion and report all suspected cases to the LGA or state health authorities, adding that the provision of qualitative health care is a joint responsibility of all.

According to him, “I am here today to address the unfortunate incidence of the death of health workers of a private health facility in the State from Lassa fever. Four health workers were admitted into the treatment centre in the early days of the week. Upon diagnostic investigations, all four were confirmed positive for Lassa fever. Unfortunately, three of them died despite all efforts at caring for them by experts.”

The commissioner said:“Oyo State Ministry of Health has continued to make frantic efforts at curtailing the spread of the outbreak of Lassa fever since the first case in January 2022. Nineteen (19) confirmed cases and four (4) deaths have been recorded so far. Surveillance activities have been heightened at the grassroots across the State. Access to care has been provided to all individuals at risk of this disease. Resources have also been deployed to designated health facilities to forestall the spread of this disease across the State.”

“The public is therefore admonished to remain calm while ensuring adherence to strict preventive measures. Individuals having symptoms such as fever, sore throat, vomiting, generalized body weakness, chest pain, back pain, cough, diarrhea, swollen face, eyes or neck, stomach pain or bleeding from ear, eyes, nose, mouth, or any other body openings should report promptly to the nearest health facility or call the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on 08095394000 or 08095863000.”

“It is important to note that the virus causing this disease is transmitted from infected rats to humans or an infected human to other humans. The Ministry hereby implores all residents of the State to avoid contact with rats, contaminated food items by rat feces, urine, and other body fluid while maintaining strict personal and environmental hygiene. “

“We implore all health facilities across the State to maintain a high index of suspicion and report all suspected cases to the LGA or State Health Authorities.

“Let me at this juncture note that the provision of qualitative health care is a joint responsibility of all. Together we can curb the spread of Lassa fever in Oyo State.”