Lagos State, Content Warehouse Empower Youths

Mary Nnah

In a bid to harness the potentials in students of Higher Institutions in Lagos State, the State Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture in partnership with Content Warehouse has unveiled “Kampus Stars”, a reality TV Show for higher institutions in Lagos State.

The competition, which registration is totally free and strictly for higher institutions in Lagos State, has a star prize of N10 Million Naira is up for grasp along with a brand new car while there will be consolation prizes for other contestants. Registration is totally free.

Kampus Stars, an initiative to further give Lagos undergraduates the opportunity to showcase their talents in entertainment to the world in addition to their academic learning, is an eight-week creativity challenge, which is part of the government’s plans to productively engage the youths and redirect their attention into profitable activities.

The initiative, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, during the event said will produce musical stars and will further build on the inherent creativity of the youths while also creating an economy that provides more jobs and opportunities for its young population.

She noted further that apart from the star prize winner, other valuable prizes would be given to contestants with impressive performances as determined by the panel of judges.

Explaining the rationale behind the Kampus Stars project, the Head of the Technical Team for the show, Ace Film Director and Producer, Mr. Tade Ogidan revealed that the contestants for the Kampus Star reality show would be tasked to promote the aesthetic splendour of Lagos State through the use of music as an art.

He said the participants would have the opportunity to interact with veterans in the field of film production and also draw inspiration from their wealth of experience.

The Kampus Stars project leader, Ralph Nwadike, expressed gratitude to the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his outstanding support, the interest shown and as well helping the youths to push their dreams.

He charged the participants to be resolute in their career progression as this initiative will go long way in exposing them to the world and making them compete better without fear.