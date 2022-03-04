Insecurity: House Seeks Advanced Training of Personnel to Secure Forests Nationwide

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to embark on advanced training of personnel of the Nigeria National Park Service (NNPS) and adequately equip the officers in order to secure the National Parks and other forest areas in the country.

The House also urged the government to approve the immediate deployment of personnel and promotion of officers who are due for promotion in the NNPS.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Johnson Oghuma, at the plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Oghuma noted that Nigeria is currently home to about eight national parks including Gashaka, Gumti, Kainji, Chad Basin, Yankari, Cross Rivers, Old Oyo, Kamuku and Okomu, which individually possess unique natural and biophysical characteristics.

He expressed concerns that aside from poaching and illegal logging activities in the parks, terrorists, kidnappers and other criminals have taken over the forests and turned the reserves to their hideouts.

He lamented that the criminals are better equipped and trained compared to the National Parks Service Officers, making it difficult for the park officers to carry out their legitimate responsibilities.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Environment to ensure compliance.

Also, at the plenary the lawmakers adopted a motion sponsored by Hon. Mansur Manu Soro, which urged the Federal Fire Service to deploy a firefighting truck to Darazo Town to protect residents and commuters plying the Bauchi – Maiduguri Highway in order to avert further loss of lives and properties.

The House also urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the North East Development Commission and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to the affected victims.

It further urged the Small and Medium Development Enterprises (SMEDAN) to consider the victims of Darazo market fire outbreak in the agency’s 2022 activities and programmes.