Inkblot’s New Film, ‘The Blood Covenant’ Set to Hit Cinemas April 15

Inkblot’s New Film, ‘The Blood Covenant’ which is an unforgettable call to action against money rituals, will hit the cinema on April 15, 2022.

Inkblot Productions, one of the leading production companies in Nigeria, is starting 2022 off with a bang, releasing its hardest-hitting film yet.

‘The Blood Covenant’, a gripping tale of the evils of money rituals, which also tackles societal ills such as greed, peer pressure, and corruption, is set to hit all cinemas nationwide on April 15, 2022.

The Blood Covenant, which was directed by Fiyin Gambo, from a script written by Chiemaka Osagwu working with Inkblot co-Founder, Chinaza Onuzo, announced its release date with a powerful trailer released on March 4, 2022.

The film was produced by Chinaza Onuzo and Zulumoke Oyibo with Maryann Eziekwe serving as co-producer. See the movie trailer https://youtu.be/-ZMJCgL_VYs

The movie follows the lives of Eddy, Jite, and Tunde, three ambitious young men in their late 20s struggling to make it in life. Tired of being looked down upon, they embark on a relentless quest for the high life, chasing easy money, fast cars, and fame; willing to do whatever it takes no matter what it costs them.

The film stars, Tobi Bakre, Shawn Faqua, and Uzor Arukwe, as the three young men and features stand-out performances from a powerful ensemble cast, including Erica Nlewedim, Alexx Ekubo, Omowunmi Dada, Shalewa Ashafa, Chimezie Imo among others.

According to Chinaza Onuzo, co-founder of Inkblot Productions, “In a time where there has been a rise in cases of money rituals, we wanted to leverage the power of storytelling to demonstrate to young Nigerians and the society at large how damaging this despicable trend can be. That’s why we tasked writer Chiemaka Osagwu and director Fiyin Gambo to bring the tale of The Blood Covenant to life.”

The Blood Covenant is yet another collaboration with Film One Entertainment and the CEO, Moses Babatope, had this to say about the film. “Audiences the world over will be blown away by the film. It tackles one of the biggest scourges of our time but does it in an entertaining and compelling way.”

For the film Director, Fiyin Gambo, he couldn’t have asked for a bigger platform on which to make this all-important movie.

“From the message it is trying to pass across, through the intensity of the script and working with the amazing cast, this is truly a dream project for me,“ he enthused, adding that: “I cannot wait for all Nigerians to see this important and timely story.”

Filming of the suspense-packed movie began in October 2021 and shot around critical locations in Lagos.

The producers said the ramp-up to the release of the movie in cinemas nationwide from April 15 will come with different activities to sensitize the society to the key messages within. The public is encouraged to be part of the change by joining the conversations.