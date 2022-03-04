Hennessy VS Class 2022: Back to the Streets of Owerri, Abuja, Lagos

Tosin Clegg

The search for the Hennessy VS Class 2022 winner has begun! The Hennessy Nigeria team and Judges will take to the streets to discover Nigeria’s next rap sensation.

For over a decade, Hennessy has significantly influenced the Nigerian music industry and urban culture, paving the way for some of the biggest names in the Nigerian and global music industry today through its platforms – VS Class, Cyphers & The Hennessy Artistry Grand Finale Concert.

Hennessy Artistry VS Class is back and going live on the streets of Owerri, Abuja and Lagos to scout for young and talented rappers who have what it takes to become Nigeria’s next rap superstar. The 2022 live auditions are set to happen across these three major cities – as well as online.

Hennessy VS Class 2022 judges – MI, Vector, Ladipoe, and Zoro will be touring Owerri, Abuja, and Lagos on the 19th of March 26th March, and 2nd of April respectively, identifying the 32 contestants who will qualify for the finals.

Hennessy Artistry VS Class 2022 audition registrations are open to all and can be accessed via the official website.