Four Burnt to Death in Kogi Road Crash

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

No fewer than four passengers have been burnt to death in a fatal motor accident that occurred between Ohono and Akpanya along Lokoja-Abuja Highway in Lokoja Local Government Area in Kogi State.

THISDAY gathered that the accident happened at about 7a.m. when an 18 seater bus lost control while returning from Lagos to Kano State.

Three of the deceased victims, according to residents in the small communities, were uniform men while other passengers in the vehicles were rescued with varying degrees of burns in their body through combined efforts of the people.

As at the time of filing this report, the 18 seater bus was still burning while officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) where seen at the scene of the incident rescuing victims

It was, however, learnt that this is not the first time accidents have been happening in that same spot as many ives have been lost due to the bad nature of the road.

The Kogi State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr. Solomon Agure, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Thursday.

“It’s a night journey. In the early morning of today, between 6:30am to 7am, there was a tanker that was parked by the road side and the vehicle lost control and hit the tanker and later went into flame,” he said.

Agure advised motorist to avoid night journey saying, “God who created us knows why he created day and night.

“The vehicle was coming from Lagos in the night. Because for you to be around Jamata Bridge, Akpayan Road at that early hours means you drove throughout the night,” he added.

He admonished the drivers to avoid stressing themselves by driving at night to avoid accidents in our roads.”