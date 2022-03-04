Coach Hails Edo Queens for Victory over Adamawa Queens to Lead Group A

NWFL

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Assistant Coach of Edo Queens, John Niyi, has praised the girls for playing to instructions which gave them the 2-0 victory over Adamawa Queens.

The victory over the Adamawa team at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City last Wednesday ensured that the Edo Queens climbed back to the top of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Group A on 17 points.

Coach Niyi noted that “We are just coming back from the break, and during the mid season we registered our players in the gym and they are now stronger with good stamina. You could see they were more in control and were not going down easily.

“We thank God for the two goals and three points. We will prepare hard to ensure we pick maximum three points in our next game against Naija Ratels in Abuja, because when they came here we made a lot of mistakes and drew 2-2.

On his part, Adamawa Queens Technical Adviser, Jacob Vandi admitted his side lost against a good team.

“Edo Queens have quality players and their organisation is standard. They scored two good goals and you can not fault the team or the officiating in any way.”

Edo Queens started the game on second position of the NWFL Group A with 14 points while Nasarawa Amazons had 15 points.

Adaobi Okah gave Edo Queens an early lead in the 7th minute with a brilliant header from a Suliat Abideen corner kick, before Abideen turned scorer in the 24th minute to put Edo Queens two goals up before the half time break.

Both teams endured the heavy down pour of the second half with several missed opportunities.

Edo Queens will play their next match away in Abuja against Niaja Ratel.