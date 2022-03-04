Boost for Maternal/Childcare as NDIC Donates Paediatric Unit to Ogun Hospital

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Maternal/Child Healthcare got a boost in Ogun West Senatorial District, as the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has donated a state of the art paediatric unit to a state – owned general hospital in Saala, Ayetoro, Ogun State.

The project was facilitated by the Chairman of NDIC, Mrs Ronke Sokefun through her MRS Foundation, in honour of her late parents, Chief and Mrs. Anthony Akanbi and Cecilia Ibiyemi Idowu.

The paediatric unit is fully equiped with two infant phototherapy machines, two baby incubators, two oxygen concentrators, and two suction machines.

The donation of the facility according to findings, brought to four, the number of incubators in the government hospital in the entire Senatorial District, as two others, had earlier been installed by the state government at General Hospital, Ota.

Speaking at the commissioning and handing over ceremony of the facility to the state government, the NDIC chairman also said that the facility consists of an emergency treatment room, a 10-bed admission ward, a baby ward, a special baby care treatment room for new borns, an isolation room for those with infectious and communicable diseases.

The facility, according to her, has a pharmacy, a doctor’s consulting room, chief matron’s office, a nurses’ station, a waiting room, two-room, four-bed parents’/guardians’ accommodation, fitted with a kitchenette for parents and guardians whose children and wards are on admission.

For the smooth running of the paediatric unit, Sokefun said the facility is equipped with a backup solar powered alternative power source.

She noted that the gesture was part of the NDIC Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to complement government’s efforts in adding value to communities and improving the welfare of the people.

Sokefun said, “Out of a desire to make an impact in my immediate environment, I chose to start small. The result is what we see today.

“All around us, there exist gaps, especially with the provision of social amenities. The truth is government cannot do it all, no matter how hard it tries. It is for this reason that we must all be determined to support and give back.

“Why the choice of a paediatric standalone unit? There is a saying that healthy children make a healthy nation. We have to nurture our young and that is why this project was conceptualised.”

She urged the hospital management to put the facility to judicious use.

Governor Dapo Abiodun in his address commended NDIC and its chairman for their ingenuity and for keying into his administration’s qualitative healthcare services.

Abiodun who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Shuaib Salisu, urged other well meaning indigenes of the state as well as organisations to emulate the gesture by adopting a primary healthcare centre, primary school and join his administration in building the future of the people together.

He said, “We need every hand on board to build the state and therefore this development today is a welcomed one.

“The paediatric unit will not only serve Ayetoro community, but also other communities around here.”

The head of the hospital, Dr. Olawale Maku lamented the deplorable condition of the hospital and appealed to the state government to provide the hospital with a visiting paediatrician for the newly built paediatric unit to be put to good use.

He said, “The issue of maternal and child health is a big challenge in Nigeria and Africa at large. This centre is a comprehensive one and it will serve as an intervention for a lot of childhood diseases.

“This project can solve the problem of prematurity births, neonatal jaundice and other childhood diseases.

“This project will also help other neighbouring communities. Therefore, we appeal to the state government to give us a visiting paediatrician in order for this project to be put into good use.”