Army, NSCDC Arrest 11 Vandals in Delta

By Sylvester Idowu

Eleven suspected vandals are now in the custody of the Delta State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The suspects were apprehended by soldiers of 181 Amphibious Battalion of Operation Delta Safe while allegedly carting away vandalised oil pipelines.

The Delta State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Akinsanya Iskilu Abiodun, made the disclosure yesterday while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters, Asaba.

Abiodun said that the suspects were arrested by 181 Amphibious Battalion, Ughelli, due to robust synergy and collaboration by the two agencies.

He disclosed that preliminary investigations revealed that one Mr. George Umukoro, aged 66 years, recruited the other suspects to transport the vandalised crude oil pipes in Evurode in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

Other suspects, he disclosed, included Adu Peter Agee 62; Luke Efekerhi aged 66; Thomas Umukoro aged 60; Felix Iku aged 45; Ede Otoborisi, aged 43; Henry Oshevire aged 42; Eruovuho Akparugo aged 32; Sunday Godwin aged 36; Igwe Shedrack aged 30 and Orava Adiza aged 41.

The commandant attributed the successes recorded by the state in the fight against vandalism to the encouragement of the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr Abubakar Audi Ahmed.