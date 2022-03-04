ArcromRide Offers Cab Hailers Safer Ride at Cheaper Rate

Dike Onwuamaeze

ArcromRide, a new ride/cab service app that offers prospective users a more secured ride at a reduced rate, was launched into the Nigerian market last weekend.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ArcromRide, Mr. Mr. Obi Oriaku, said that ArcromRide would commence its operation in Lagos and later expand to Abuja and Port Harcourt, and other interior Nigerian cities, even to the rest of West Africa.

Oriaku also told journalists during a virtual press conference that ArcromRide would introduce competition into the ride hailing market in Nigeria that would strengthen and build a stronger market, provide job opportunities and create innovative models for delivering better quality of service to customers.

Oriaku said: “ArcromRide is excited to announce the official launch of its operations in Nigeria. ArcromRide is a technologically innovative, optimised ride/cab service app. Our product has been designed to disrupt the ride app industry by delivering benefits that have never been seen before to both drivers and customers.”

Some of these benefits, according to him, include the introduction of a security system that would integrate users’ National Identification Number (NIM), security features that would enable drivers and passengers to see themselves and an alarm system that would enable occupants in the cab to alert the police whenever anyone in the vehicle felt threatened.

He said that ArcomRide “is set to become a household brand name across Nigeria, Africa, and the global west. Our strategic rider app model is designed to cut customer costs yet put more money in the pockets of drivers.”

Oriaku said that some of the unique features of ArcromRide include “prioritising driver and customer safety by embedding NIN verification into the app registration process” and a system that would allow “clients and drivers to see photos of each other before a ride commences.”

Other features, according to him, include “high-quality customer service support for drivers and customers that will resolve queries in real-time; a mobile-first, cloud-first solution that is scalable and reliable as well as data processing time significantly reduced by up to 50 per cent, all achieved by building new cloud data infrastructure, leading to more timely insights.”