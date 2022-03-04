Akeredolu Empowers Entrepreneurs in Ondo State

Mary Nnah

It is good tiding for Ondo State Entrepreneurs as Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu recently embarked on an empowerment scheme to set entrepreneurs in the state up with the needed support to scale up their businesses.

The Ondo State government through the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA) has been on a mission to educate and empower entrepreneurs in the state as part of the eight-point agenda of the governor.

The government has launched a couple of schemes through its newly created agency, one of which is the Entrepreneurship Development Training (EDT) programme.

In 2021, 3,495 entrepreneurs were trained. As a follow-up to the programme the agency has commenced empowering successful participants of the programme with the necessary support in form of tools and equipment for their businesses.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship Development, Dr. Summy Smart Francis explained that the government is committed to seeing small businesses thrive as they are seen as employers of labour and important stakeholders in the state economy when it comes to revenue generation and economic development.

Qualified beneficiaries are excited about this initiative because it clearly shows that the Government is not relenting in its effort to encourage and equip job makers within the state with all the needed support.

The equipment grants vary from top range basic equipment to, block making machines, industrial sewing machines, industrial ovens, generators, pumping machines, laptops, etc.

This empowerment programme and equipment grant started in the early weeks of January 2022 and will run for three consecutive months.