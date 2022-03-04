2023: Uyo PDP Delegates Endorse Pastor Umo Eno

As the race to Akwa Ibom State Government House gathers momentum, People Democratic Party (PDP)’s delegates of of Uyo Senatorial District, yesterday endorsed a frontline gubernatorial aspirant, Pastor Umo Eno.

The endorsement was made when the governorship hopeful consulted the delegates at the Ibom Hall, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking at the gathering, the political leader of Uyo Senatorial District, Senator Effiong Bob, was quoted in statement as saying that Uyo stands for the truth and peace and cannot be intimidated to do what is not right.

Senator Bob assured the aspirant that all the statutory delegates from the senatorial district are unanimous in their decision to adopt Pastor Umo Eno and also support him to emerge the party’s standard bearer as well as stand by him to win the forthcoming governorship election in 2023. Addressing the cheering crowd, the leading PDP aspirant, Pastor Eno noted that his aspiration is in order as a bonafide Uyo Senatorial District indigene, adding that he is in the race to further peace and prosperity by consolidating achievements of past governors of Akwa Ibom State.

“Obong Victor Attah laid foundation for a prosperous Akwa Ibom as the father of modern Akwa Ibom and Chief Godswill Akpabio built on the foundation and Governor Udom Emmanuel continued with the same pace and even brought more development with Ibom Air and industrialisation,” he noted.

While soliciting the support of Uyo Senatorial District statutory delegates, the governorship hopeful pledged his unalloyed loyalty to the party when he emerges the governor of the State in 2023.

He said:”This race is forward ever and backward never. 2023 is the turn of Uyo Senatorial District and as an indigene of Uyo senatorial district I will stand election in 2023 as governor”.

The entrepreneur charged the people to embrace peace and join hands with him to move Akwa Ibom forward as his mission is to further peace and prosperity and also ensure Akwa Ibom people have better life.

“You will have to decide between the dark days of killing, kidnapping and the era of peace and prosperity which is my mission. I am here to say that I will further peace and prosperity,” Pastor Eno said.

In his remarks, the Director General of Umo Eno’s Campaign Organization, Chief Assam Assam (SAN) said the consultation was necessary because of the critical role delegates play in party politics and assured them that the aspirant will continue to make them relevant in the politics of the state when he emerges as governor of the state.

Assam, who is the former Ambassador of Nigeria to Russia, noted that Governor Udom Emmanuel has brought stability into the party and assured that Pastor Eno will sustain the stability.

He congratulated Senator Effiong Bob on his installation as the political leader of Uyo Senatorial District and wished him a peaceful and successful tenure.

Also speaking, the International Chairman of Maintain Peace Movement (MPM), Emmanuel Enoidem, noted that it is the turn of Uyo Senatorial District to produce the next governor and called on the people of the zone to work in unity to ensure that a credible candidate emerges, charging them to support Pastor Eno whom he described as man of peace.