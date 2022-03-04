2023: Luke Promises to Bridge Inequality Gap in Akwa Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, Hon Onofiok Luke, has decried the widening gap between the privileged few and the underprivileged majority in Akwa Ibom State.

Luke, who is one of the leading governorship aspirants in the state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election regretted that despite faith, trust and commitment towards building a state of their dream, such inequalities still exist.

Luke, who represents Etinan federal constituency in the House of Representatives, noted that the social inequalities of many years have brought about distrust between the political elite and the masses.

This, he said, can prompt effective and people-oriented leaders to reinforce the noble foundation laid by past leaders and founding fathers of the state in order to rebuild the broken walls of their collective dreams of the future.

The remark was contained in a statement issued yesterday by his governorship campaign group, the Amazing Grace Campaign Organisation, signed by the Director of Communication, Uduak Ikafia.

The lawmaker stressed that he is unshaken in the race for the seat of the governor of the state in 2023, declaring that if he emerges, he will change certain abnormalities in the state.

The statement added: “In the next few days, the Amazing Grace Project, which is the Campaign Organisation of Rt Hon. Onofiok Luke, will unveil details of his formal declaration and a manifesto, which will outline the terms of his social contract with the Akwa Ibom people.

“The Amazing Grace Project is the God-inspired and people-driven campaign organisation galvanising Akwa Ibom State towards the actualisation of Luke’s vision for inclusive governance, which is clearly articulated in our campaign theme: ‘Building Together, Growing Together’.

“Onofiok Luke has always believed in a concerted effort towards building a progressive state. It has always been his thought and idea that our people should be actively part of our building process, and that they should grow together in prosperity rather than just watch a few grow.”