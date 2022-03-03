Xerox Set to Digitise New Work Space with Electronic Document

Emma Okonji

Determined to remotely manage the physical office space while working from a distant location, Xerox Corporation, the foremost document solution provider, has re-introduced 19 global solutions through its Electronic Document Management System (EDMS).

Speaking to journalists at the company’s premises in Lagos after the re-launch of the solution, the company’s General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Mr. Femi Abidoye, said the EDMS was re-introduced into the country to meet yearning expectations and the paradigm shift in the work place occasioned by the pandemic and global workplace distruptions by professionals from all walks of life.

According to him, it would take few months to digitise the entire files of any organisation, depending on the size of the organisation and the number of branches it controls.

Since the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on organisations, there have been reductions in workplace activities, especially activities that will ordinarily require the presence of employees in the office. Unfortunately, majority of the activities around the workplace still revolve around paperwork and physical files, a situation that has made it difficult for workplaces to really adopt the smart workplace.

Abidoye however said the XEROX workplace assistants in the intelligent atmosphere with the connect key solutions and software on Xerox device, remained the global solution to all reprograhphic expectation and documentation needs.

According to him, “Xerox EDMS is the sum total of the processes and technologies involved in the creation, management, retrieval, indexing, storage and disposition of documents and records of organisation. It is about digitising of paper documents or conversion of paper documents to electronic documents for easy retrieval, safe storage, management and creation of other documents.”