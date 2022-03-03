Work Begins on 37km Electrification Project in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu

Work yesterday commenced on the 37.4 km electrification of Inikorogha, an Ijaw enclave in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The electrification project, which started with the laying of concrete poles for a 33KV line from Ufo community to Inikorogha, is being facilitated by the member, representing Ovia federal constituency in the National Assembly, Mr. Dennis Idahosa.

Speaking during the project commencement, Idahosa said the electrification is part of his over 68 constituency project (ongoing and completed) meant to give the people a new lease of life, noting that this is the first time the ijaw community in the state would be connected to the national grid having relied on generating sets for many years.

“It was my promise to them during the political campaign, and I am happy that it is coming to fruition.

“I was made to understand that the last generating set used by the community, which was donated to them by the Anthony Oyeregbulem-led military administration, broke down over 25 years ago, and those who can afford it have had to rely on personal generators ever since.

“When completed, it will improve the economy life and standard of living of the people and also enhance security in the area.

“This is not a project that will be abandoned, everything needed for its completion has been provided for,” he stated.

The community have described the commencement of the electrification project as a dream come true to the people, and commended the lawmaker for fulfilling his promise.

The spokesman of Inikorogha community and ex-militant leader, Mr. Robert Okubor, stated that this is first of its kind to the ijaw community.

Okubor said the community would see to the successful execution of the project by providing the necessary support to the project contractor.