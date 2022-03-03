Women Protest over Constitution Review, Allege Discrimination

•Obaseki, Onyejeocha, Odebiyi, flay denial of women representation

Scores of Nigerian women protested yesterday at the entrance of the National Assembly over the rejection of bills to promote the interest of the female gender in the ongoing constitutional amendment.

During voting on the constitution amendment in both Chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday, the bills seeking to promote the interest of women did not scale through.

The bills sought to grant special seats for women in the legislature, indigeneship, citizenship and 35 percent party leadership.

The lawmakers in both Senate and House of Representatives, voted on 68 amendments, recommended in the report submitted last week by the Special Ad Hoc Committees on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, came out to speak to the protesting women, but they refused. Also ranking senator, Robert Boroffice, led a delegation of senators to appeal to the women, but they also refused.

Boroffice said they were from the National Assembly leadership and assured that their message would be taken back and dealt with, but the women were not to be deterred.

Dr. Abiola Afolabi, who spoke on behalf of one of the groups stated that the treatment of the bills by National Assembly was a manifestation of historical injustices against Nigerian women, adding that it was unfortunate that women were treated shabbily when they have so much to contribute to make the country better.

She explained that what women requested in the constitutional amendment were just the bare minimum, saying there were still a lot of issues to be addressed.

“The constitution is discriminatory against women and women were ready to rise up and take their destiny in their hands and called on women across the country to rise up to the occasion.

“Nigerian women are disappointed and aggrieved at the actions of the 9th National Assembly (NASS) when they denied women the opportunity of inclusion and representation in governance by voting against the gender bills.

“The NASS has spoken loud and clear that they do not want progress for society: for mothers, aunties, sisters, wives, and for daughters.

“It is particularly sad that in a month globally dedicated to celebrating women worldwide, our NASS has chosen to deny women basic human rights particularly, the right to identity and belonging,” she added.

She further stated that the proposed gender bills in the 5th Constitution Alteration Bills that were all rejected were proposed legislations targeted at addressing the current gender imbalance across the legislative arm of governments across the country, whilst reducing the under-representation of women in political office.

“The men of the 9th NASS have reinforced the discrimination and political bias against women as enshrined in the 1999 constitution by denying citizenship to a foreign-born husband of a Nigerian woman. (While it allows Nigerian men’s foreign-born wives to be awarded automatic citizenship)”

“Denying Nigerian women indigeneity through marriage. Denying 35 per cent appointed positions for women and settling for 20 per cent,” she added.

The women therefore demand that all gender bills be reconsidered.

As at the time of filing this report, the gate was still blocked by the women as they played music, danced and insisted that they must meet the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, yesterday expressed disappointment that her male colleagues voted against bills that sought inclusion of more women in elective positions during the just concluded voting on the constitution amendments.

Onyejeocha speaking to journalists in Abuja, yesterday, lamented that Nigerian women were hurting due to the rejection of the bills by the male lawmakers.

She recalled that from the 6th Assembly, female legislators pushed for 35 per cent affirmative action to no avail.

According to her, the reason it kept failing was because the men kept on asking ‘which seat do you want to take.’

The lawmaker also recalled that when she joined the parliament there were only about 20 female lawmakers, which according to her has since declined to 13.

She lamented that with the “gang up, conspiracy and hatred” for inclusion of more women, there’s no guarantee that in the 10th assembly, the number would not decline further.

The Deputy Chief Whip said with the outcome of voting on Tuesday and the recent low ranking of Nigeria in number of women in parliament, Nigerian male lawmakers should be ashamed of what they did as they will reap what they sow.

On the financial implication of additional seats for women, she said it wouldn’t cost more than N2 billion, and hence shouldn’t have anything to do with the rejection, adding that the male lawmakers should be more worried about the financial implication, danger, calamity of non-inclusion of women.

Onyejeocha said: “Everybody saw what transpired on the floor of the House, even the Senate yesterday. To say the least, I am very disappointed. Disappointed not because people shut down the bills but because the bills that were shut down have taken this country backwards. Nigeria as we speak is boasting with their women who are doing wonderfully well.

“And of course, you saw that Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala contested with world powers and she made it. That’s our blood. Look at Amina Mohammed, to mention but a few. We boast of being the giant of Africa, yet we are the least as far as women representation is concerned.

“I am also worried because we are losing a lot in terms of resources because a lot of nations do not give us the grants that are meant for us because representation. We pushed for 35 percent affirmative action which is going to give us like 128 female lawmakers, no body want to hear that. Even their wives came up to ask me questions, if you pass that 35 per cent affirmative action, it will affect our husbands and so, it didn’t fly.”

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) member representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, expressed shock, disbelief and surprise that the National Assembly on Tuesday, rejected some bills which would have empowered women to participate effectively in politics and governance.

Odebiyi said this when he spoke with journalists in Abuja, on the successful approval of the bill he sponsored on the renaming of Egbado South and North local government areas to Yewa South and North LGAs in the 1999 constitution as amended.

On the issue of women agitation for affirmative action in politics and in government, Odebiyi lamented that the bills meant to include their wish in the constitution were killed.

He said, “It is quite unfortunate that the bills on women didn’t pass. I know that the First Lady came here to push for the approval of those bills on women.

“I also know that the wife of the vice president was also in the chambers on Tuesday. Everybody voted according to their conscience, they vote the way they feel. The senate is not monolithic. It is unfortunate it happened the way it did.

“I really wish we have more women representation in government in all aspects because they would definitely add values to what we do in government if they are also involved.

“I think as we develop in the society, we would realise this and do the thing that would make us do better in government.”

The Senator congratulated the people of Yewa, said he had been yearning for the name change over the years having suffered severe misplaced identity crisis since the error was made in the constitution.

He said, “You can imagine a situation where our identity did not reflect who we really are. My people are not happy that they are being called what they are not in the constitution of Nigeria. The name change now is very significant psychologically and it is a pride to showcase who we are.”

“We were victims of misplaced identity. The name Yewa was gazetted by the Ogun State government in 1979 but had yet to be reflected in the Nigeria’s constitution “

Obaseki Flays Denial of Women Representation

Similarly, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, criticised the National Assembly members for rejecting bills seeking affirmative action and inclusion for women in politics and other spheres of the society.

The governor, in a statement, said: “The recent developments at the National Assembly, in which five bills seeking affirmative action and inclusion for women were vehemently shut down by members, is most regrettably and unsettling.

“This is because the legislature is the bastion of democracy and a critical platform for fair representation and inclusion in government.”

He added: “It is therefore painful and unconscionable that these bills which provide a fillip for accommodating women who make up about 50 per cent of the voting population, are subjected to such sorry fate, which: Deny citizenship to a foreign-born husband of a Nigerian woman. (It allows Nigerian men’s foreign-born wives to be awarded automatic citizenship); Deny Nigerian women indigeneity through marriage; Deny 35 per cent appointed positions for women and settling for 20 per cent; Deny women affirmative action in party administration and leadership; and Deny specific seats for women in the National Assembly, among others.”

He noted: “In Edo State, we have a healthy mix of women in our cabinet, as they occupy more than 30 per cent of positions of commissioners and Special Advisers in government. They provide invaluable service to ensure the proper functioning of the engine of government.

“At the senior cadre of the civil and public service, women make up around 50 percent of the Permanent Secretaries, which provides them with ample opportunity to serve the people. Our experience has proven that women bring a rare knack of committment and sense of service to drive change and engender progress like never before seen in the civil service.

“Edo people hope that their own representatives at the National Assembly did not vote along the lines of disenfranchising their women population because to do so will mean that they do not care about those who sent them to represent them at the Assembly.

Stressing that the Assembly missed a golden chance, he said: “It is heartbreaking that the National Assembly members missed a golden opportunity to redesign Nigeria’s political landscape by enshrining landmark legislation that promotes inclusion and provides women with the legal backing to gain equitable representation at the apex level of lawmaking and political participation.

“Our administration has continued to provide women with the opportunity to take up important roles in governance and they have proven to be excellent managers of human and material resources.”

“I, therefore, lend my voice in calling on the National Assembly to reconsider its decision and take proactive and affirmative action in providing more opportunities for women to participate in politics, governance and all spheres of human endeavor.”