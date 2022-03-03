Swiss Billionaire Set to Buy Chelsea from Abramovic

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss has revealed that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is prepared to sell the club.

The 86-year-old has claimed he has been offered the chance to join a consortium with “six or seven” other investors to buy the West London club.

Wyss, who is worth a reported £4.3bn, is however only interested in buying the Blues from Abramovic in a consortium.

Abramovic has strong desire to retain ownership of the world champions, but that could prove impossible should the United Kingdom Government impose sanctions on the Russian billionaire.

“Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England, he also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly,” Wyss told Blick.

“I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.

“I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2 billion. But Chelsea has no money. As of today, we don’t know the exact selling price.”