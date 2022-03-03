Road Accidents: Lawmakers Ask FG to Establish Mobile Clinics on Highways

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives have urged the federal government to establish and adequately equip mobile emergency clinics for road accident victims on Federal highways across the nation.

The lawmakers also urged the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, and States Emergency Management Authorities to ensure that accident victims receive quick medical attention.

The resolutions were sequel to adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Mallam Bukar Gana at the plenary, Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Gana noted that road traffic accidents have become a global public health concern but not enough attention is given to it in terms of public health enlightenment and strategic policies by the government to achieve sustainable control.

He said that there are only forty-seven traffic accident clinics across Nigeria, fifteen of which are furnished but non-functional, fourteen are not furnished and non-functional, while only 18 are furnished and functional.

Making reference to a report by Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the lawmaker said 11,363 accidents were recorded in 2016 with a total number of 30,105 injured victims out of which 28,250 were adults, 1,855 were children, while 5,053 people lost their lives.

He expressed concerns that the deplorable state of major highways and reckless driving occasioned by over speeding, drunkenness, and total disregard of traffic rules by commuters have contributed to incessant road accidents, adding that the country requires functional clinics to prevent needless deaths.

Gana said: “Also notes that although some accidents are inevitable, a lot can be done to minimize fatalities through the establishment of functional road traffic clinics across the States of the federation. Aware that the Federal Government is constitutionally bound to protect lives and properties of its citizens by providing security and essential amenities amongst others, and Section 10(3)(q) of the Federal Road Safety Commission Act empowers the Federal Road Safety Commission to provide roadside and mobile clinics for the free treatment of road accident victims within the nation.

“Also aware that the FRSC was established to, amongst other things, rescue road accident victims from the crash site, administer first aid treatment, and operate road accident clinics to treat minor accident cases and stabilize critical victims before transferring them to the nearest hospitals. Worried that the available roadside clinics are grossly insufficient to cater for the medical needs of commuters as the functional ones are poorly managed, and commuters will continue to die needlessly for lack of immediate medical attention.”

Adopting the motion, the lawmakers mandated the Committee on Federal Road Safety Commission to ensure compliance.