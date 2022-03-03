Rivers Utd Crumble Pillars in Kaduna to Stay Top of NPFL

*Shooting Stars hold Rangers 1-1 in Ibadan

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nyima Nwagua’s strike made all the difference yesterday as Rivers United defeated Kano Pillars 1-0 away from home in a midweek Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match-day 16 fixture in Kaduna to stay on the summit.

With the win, the Pride of Rivers people remain on top of the NPFL log with 35 points from 16 matches, one point ahead of second placed Plateau United who also won 2-0 away against Lobi Stars in Makurdi.

On a hot and sunny afternoon at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, the energetic forward took advantage of floppy play from Pillars goalkeeper Idris Ibrahim to seal victory for Stanley Eguma’s side.

Rivers United started the faster of the two sides, with a dangerous low ball from Ishaq Kayode threatening the Pillars goal as Chijioke Akuneto forced Ibrahim into action.

The hosts threatened sparingly. Sa’idu Salisu came close to scoring from a corner, before Rabiu Ali strike was saved by Sochima Victor.

The second half brought more opportunities for the Sai Masu Gida side than the first, with Sochima Victor forced into action to deny a powerful strike from Rabiu Ali.

The key moment came in the 70th minute when former Kano Pillars forward Nyima Nwagua took advantage of the goalkeepers howler to slot home what proved to be the match winner.

Frustration grew in the ground as Salisu Yusuf’s side attempted to battle their way back into the game. Despite a late spell of pressure and a couple of forced nervy moments, the back four of the Pride of Rivers consisting of Kazie Eyinnaya, Ebube Duru, Fabian Nworie and man of the match Cameroon import Dennis Ndasi stood firm in the face of waves of Pillars attacks.

Elsewhere in Ibadan, the much anticipated clash between old rivals Shooting Stars and Rangers International FC of Enugu ended 1-1.

It was the Flying Antelopes that drew the first blood on the dot of 45 minutes through Ikechukwu Eboko

The Oluyole Warriors were however saved their blushes when Chinedu Enuademu pecked back Rangers in the 56th minute for both teams to share the points at stake.

RESULTS

Akwa Utd 2-0 Wikki

Enyimba 2-1 Remo

Gombe 1-0 Abia Warriors

K’Pillars 0-1 Rivers Utd

Katsina 4-1 Dakkada

Lobi 0-2 Plateau Utd

Nasarawa 1-1 Kwara

Tornadoes 1-1 MFM FC

Sunshine 3-1 Heartland

Shooting 1-1 Rangers

ENGLISH FA CUP

Luton 2-3 Chelsea

S’thampton 3-1 West Ham

Liverpool 2-1 Norwich

COUPE DE FRANCE

Nantes 2-2 Monaco

TURKISH CUP

Sivasspor 1-0 F’Karagumruk