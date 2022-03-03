Rivers Community Turning into Tourism Hub, Attracts Global Prominence

>

A new tourism destination has emerged in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, heart of the Niger Delta. Blessing Ibunge writes that the area is becoming a haven of viable investment opportunities, attracting global prominence from a hitherto background of non-existence

The Andoni Tourism hub has the potential to compete with the top-rated tourist attractions of the world, create a viable alternative source of revenue for Rivers State and turn around the economic fortunes of Andoni to join the league of economically buoyant local government areas in Nigeria.

Andoni is endowed with huge potentials in Culture, Fishing, Wildlife, Beautiful Beaches and Landscape. These were unlocked and showcased at the just concluded Andoni Unity Carnival held on December 18, 2021 through January 3rd, 4th and 5th January 2022.

The historic event was conceptualised by the Andoni Council Chairman, Mr. Erastus Awortu, to foster unity amongst the people, showcase the rich tourism potentials of Andoni and grow the local economy of the area.

As a riverine local government area bordering the Atlantic Ocean, the rich cultural heritage of Andoni is influenced by the sea, rivers, creeks, swamps and mangrove which surrounds the area.

The Atlantic Beach of Andoni is rare in the World and incredibly unique with fantastic features. It is a mesmerising wonder and breath-taking to behold.

The Andoni Atlantic Ocean is naturally endowed with rare species of fishes and sea animals such as Dolphins, Swordfish, Sea Lions etc, which are of high commercial value and are found in only few oceans of the world.

The aesthetic landscape of of Andoni is such that its beautiful Atlantic Beaches are overlooking its rich wildlife reserve housing Elephants, Hippopotamus, Antelopes, Monkeys, Lions, Leopards, Buffaloes, Chimpanzee, Cheetah, Crocodiles, Wild Turtles, etc.

The Andoni Unity Carnival, which came on the heels of the restoration of an enduring peace in Andoni by the Awortu administration, was the first of its kind since the creation of the local government.

The event was colourful, fun-filled, remarkable and a phenomenon. It was described by many as the home-coming of Andoni people within and outside the country.

The well-attended Unity Carnival also attracted friends, well-wishers and lovers of Andoni people, from neighbouring local government areas and beyond.

It was a unifying factor and a consolidation of the gains made by the Awortu administration in the area of peace and security.

The Unity Carnival successfully kicked-off on December 18, 2021 with Carol of Nine Lessons at Ngo Town amidst great enthusiasm and excitement.

Illustrious sons and daughters of Andoni took turns to deliver heart-warming Carol Lessons, while describing the event as remarkable.

Speaking, the Andoni Council Chairman Erastus Awortu says it was gratifying that Adnoni is experiencing a watershed moment in history under his administration.

He called on tourists, conservationists and promoters of tourism to visit the area to have a first-hand experience of the rich Wildlife and beautiful Beaches of Andoni, which according to him is akin to the most iconic tourist attractions of the world.

Amazing and spectacular fireworks heralded the commencement of the carnival and the Carol of Nine Lessons, thus re-awakening the spirit of oneness and celebration amongst the Andoni people.

This was followed by a colourful and prestigious display of Boat Regatta on December 30, 2021 at the New Road Waterfront, Andoni by contingents from the eleven Wards of Andoni LGA.

The Boat Regatta witnessed great display of amazing skills, dexterity and teamwork in boat paddling and boat race by the Youths of Andoni, including the repentant ones.

The contingents of Ward 5 stole the show with a captivating, exciting and remarkable performance when they floated a locally made boat that has the shape of a fish.

After the triumphant entry into the New Year 2022, the carnival proceeded with Unity and Peace Walk on January 3, where hundreds of people wearing carnival t-shirts from the different communities of Andoni including those who hitherto never saw eyeball-to-eyeball came together in unity and matched from the council Secretariat at Ngo Town to Ayamobo community in ward 2 Andoni proclaiming the message of peaceful co-existence, brotherliness and cohesion.

The carnival took a more interesting and exciting dimension on January 4, 2022 at a Beach Party in Ikuru Town, Andoni.

The beach party, which attracted hundreds of holiday makers and fun seekers from within and outside Andoni including the political elites and other personalities, was glittery and glamorous.

In his remarks at the beach party, the Andoni Council Chairman, Erastus Awortu extolled the tranquility of the waters and ocean, which characterise the uniqueness of Andoni Beaches. He remarked that: “Tourists will crave for these unique features when fully harnessed”.

Awortu declared that Andoni is an emerging business hub for the hospitality industry as it aims to be on the business map of Rivers State.

He further stated that the Unity Carnival has exposed the yearning business opportunities in the hospitality industry in Andoni for investors to explore.

“This Unity Carnival which also included a beach party at Ikuru Town has indeed lifted the local economy. Today’s beach party is part of programmes for this year’s carnival to showcase our rich landscape and economic potentials. Sadly, there are no hotels in Andoni, I’m saying this to let us understand the yearning business gap for investors to tap into. You can imagine if we had hotels here or on the main land, the patronage will be high and tourist will see investors smiling to the bank at moments like this because the business opportunities are quite awesome”.

On his part, the Traditional Ruler of Ikuru Town, HRM King Aaron Miller Ikuru (VII) commended the Andoni Council Chairman, Awortu for uniting the people with the carnival, while pledging his support to the council in its plan to attract investors to Andoni.

The Chairman of Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Council, Mr Enyiada Cookey-Gam who led scores of people from Opobo to attend the Andoni Unity Carnival, on his part, promised to leverage the tourism potentials of the two local government areas to build stronger business partnership with Andoni.

Also speaking, former Chairman of Andoni Local Government Council, Mr Orom-Nte Erefrokuma, lauded the business ideas and foresight of the council chairman, whom he said has set the ground for the flow of investment into Andoni.

He also commended Mr. Awortu, for his peace initiative whilst urging the youths to sustain the tempo.

On his part, former Chairman of Obio/Apkor Local Government Council, Mr Solomon Eke urged the youths to support the peace initiative of the Awortu administration by being law abiding.

The Andoni Unity Carnival came to its climax on January 4, 2022 with colourful display of the rich cultural heritage of Andoni.

The Andoni Council boss, Erastus Awortu who appeared in royal attire depicting his position as the number one citizen of the local government, led other sons and daughters of Andoni from the eleven wards who also dressed in beautiful traditional costumes, in colourful cultural parade and procession showcasing the rich culture of the area.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the five-day long event, Mr. Awortu said the Unity Carnival provided an opportunity to unleash the cultural potentials and hidden talents of Andoni people especially the youth.

“The cultural parade represents the climax of a list of activities of the Unity Carnival; the main essence is to expose the untapped business opportunities in our area to potential investors.

“This will go a long way to support infrastructure development, create employment opportunities and boost the internal revenue of the council. Today, we have the opportunity of showcasing our rich cultural heritage via play and costumes. Andoni people were popular warlords in the region and we are happy to reminisce on this history via colourful display and ceremonial parade”.

The Council Boss described Andoni as an investment haven with viable investment opportunities in Tourism and Fishing.

He said its rich cultural heritage, alluring beaches, wonderful Wildlife and exquisite landscape are attractive and viable investment opportunities in tourism.

The Federal Lawmaker Representing Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante who was visibly present throughout the Unity Carnival lauded the Andoni Council Chairman, Awortu, for restoring peace to Andoni.

Abiante recalled that prior to the inception of the Awortu administration the people of Andoni could not gather together without fear of insecurity.

He pledged his support and loyalty to the sustainable peace and development of Andoni under the Awortu-led Administration.

Side attractions at the Andoni Unity Carnival included Dance performances, Masquerade display, music and comedy by notable musicians and comedians from Rivers State and other parts of the Niger Delta such as Prince Hezekiah, Dandizy, Indiana, Maxi, Mkaze, Flag-P etc. The carnival also attracted some Nollywood Stars and other celebrities.

Commercial activities also received a huge boost in the area during the carnival with traders, operators of commercial vehicles and boats as well as motorcyclists popularly known as Okada and other public service providers smiling to the bank.

It is no gainsaying that the Andoni Unity Carnival was a huge success, as it competed with other carnivals that were held in other local government areas of Rivers State and other parts of the Niger Delta during the last yuletide season.

Leveraging and consolidating on the gains of the Unity Carnival is a decision already established by the Andoni Council Chairman Erastus Awortu with a pledge to make it an annual event and the pride of Rivers State.

To this end, the Awortu administration has commenced move to give the Andoni Unity Carnival a legal backing by initiating the necessary legislative framework with a view to developing the tourism potentials of Andoni, boost its internal revenue, grow the local economy and set the ground for the diversification of the economy of Rivers State from over-reliance on oil to tourism in order to attract foreign earnings and create job opportunities for the teeming unemployed population of the state.

