Qatar Airways Launches First Direct Flight to Kano

Michael Olugbode

Qatar Airways has launched its first direct flight from Doha to Kano in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event which held yesterday, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Qatar, Yakubu Abdullahi Ahmed, said the airline made a wise decision by accepting his request to expand its operations to major commercial cities in Nigeria.

He said Kano was among the most densely populated cities in the country and the commercial capital of northern Nigeria.

He further disclosed that, “As Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the State of Qatar, it is part of my cardinal responsibilities to promote political, economic, and socio-cultural partnerships that will lead to the realisation of mutual benefits.

“I have no doubt, the milestone we are celebrating today will bring the people of Nigeria and Qatar closer. This will therefore give them the opportunity to interact and explore areas of common interests. With such interactions, strong bonds are bound to flourish.”

The Ambassador also said since the beginning of his diplomatic assignment in Doha, he has received several enquiries from both Nigeria and Qatar about various fields of human endeavours, adding that such curiosity would certainly lead to only one thing – establishment of sustainable win-win cooperation.