Printers Commend Buhari on Law Backing Card Readers, Electronic Transmission of Results

The Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria ( CIPPON) has hailed the unprecedented move of President Muhammadu Buhari in upholding the tenets of democracy by assenting to the legislative backing of electronic card readers and the electronic transmission of results.

According to CIPPON, this marks a major evolution and a game changer in the nation’s electioneering process.

In the same vein, the institute, established by Act 24 of 2007 and charged with the duty of controlling, managing and administration of printing and related matters in Nigeria, also congratulated the INEC chairman Professor Mahmoud Yakubu on the epic occasion of the signing , “and expects nothing less than a very credible election.”

In a statement jointly signed by the President, Malomo Olugbemi and the Secretary, Akin Oduwole, of the CIPPON, said: “Once upon a time, the success of our election depended solely on the integrity of the ballot paper , that’s why there was escalation of ballot paper snatching and other ballot paper related election crime.

“However, with the president’s assent to the amended electoral act , the legalisation of the card reader has taken away a lot of pressure from the ballot paper , such that ballot paper snatching is now confined to the dustbin of history.

“The electronic transmission of results will further add credence and share in the integrity of the election, relieving a lot of pressure on the ballot paper such that the only burden on the ballot paper right now is to ensure that the ballot paper that left INEC office is the same one that returned.”

According to the statement, it is safe to say that the integrity of the election now rests more on the electronic card reader and electronic transmission of results.

It said: “As a result, the printing of major part of the ballot paper abroad that has resulted in the postponement of previous elections should therefore be a thing of the past, particularly in a pandemic era election, as the world is yet to recover from the disruption in the global supply chain amidst an uncertain future.

The Institute warns that, “the institute will also like to sound a note of warning to all individuals and printing companies in Nigeria not to take ballot paper abroad to print.

“Printers are advised to print what their capacity can take, so that others with verifiable capabilities can also partake. We must start putting the nation’s interests above individual interests.

Any members that attempt to take ballot paper abroad against the “spirit“ of our “let Nigerian printing jobs remain in Nigeria” will be sanctioned accordingly and its licence revoked.

“It’s important also that procuring entities should note that it’s illegal to patronise companies that are not registered with the Institute on printing related procurement in Nigeria as the Institute is set to enforce the provisions of the Acts that established it,” CIPPON noted.

CIPPON added: “It is noteworthy that postponement of previous elections was caused by the printing of ballot paper outside the country. Now that the global supply chain is currently challenged, it’s only wise that local production of ballot paper takes the front stage . This is no rocket science.

“To solve the logistics challenges of INEC, CIPPON is ready to work with INEC to expand her printers supply base by identifying and auditing more printing companies from across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.”