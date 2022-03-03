PDP Calls on ICPC to Probe C’ River By-election, INEC REC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the just concluded Ogoja/Yala federal constituency by-election in Cross River State.

The PDP, which alleged that the February 26, 2022 election was marred by malpractices, accused the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr. Cyril Omorogbe, of favouring the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Jude Ngaji.

INEC had declared the APC candidate, Ngaji, as the winner of the election.

In a statement by the PDP in Abuja Wednesday, it called on the ICPC to investigate the acts of corruption on the part of the REC, Omorogbe, and urged the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to redeploy the REC with immediate effect.

The PDP said it would contest the results of the election, adding that: “It is unfortunate that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were involved in the shenanigans that characterized the by-election of 26th February, 2022 in Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency.

“The exercise, which was marred by violence, killing, thuggery and unprecedented electoral fraud had the Resident Electoral Commissioner, the HOD of the Commission’s ICT unit and security agencies all as collaborators.”