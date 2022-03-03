Osun Partners UNDP, Norwegian to Launch Crisis Response System

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As part of measures to improve the security framework in Osun State, the state government has partnered the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Norwegian Government to launch a crisis ‘Early Warning and Early Response System (EWERS)’ as well as the EWERS Situation Room.

The partnership also resulted to the training and empowerment of 200 victims of violence in the state.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony and distribution of starter packs to the trained victims of violence and the launching of EWERS, funded by the UNDP, the Norwegian Government and the state government, the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, described the partnership as an invaluable step towards consolidating on the increasing gains the state has recorded in its efforts to ensure a peaceful, productive and enabling state for lives and businesses of citizens to thrive.

Oyetola, who expressed profound appreciation to UNDP and the Norwegian Government for their thoughtfulness and kind consideration of Osun State as a host of the project, pledged his assurance that the project would complement his administration’s efforts at improving security of lives and property.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi, said: “The Early Warning and Early Response project was designed to collaborate and strengthen the security framework in the state as well as further facilitate attainment of sustainable peace and stability in the state. On behalf of the good people of Osun State, I say a big thank you to our partners for these worthwhile interventions.

“Crisis Early Warning and Early Response System and Situation Room is a welcome addition to our Emergency 293 Short-Code Call System through which the citizens report emergency cases. This system has helped, in no small measure, in keeping at bay potential crisis situations and ultimately helped us in coordinating and responding to diverse emergency needs.

“The aspirations and objectives of our development plan are aimed at achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth with full and productive employment that ensures high standard of living for all residents of the state.

“They are also aimed at achieving diversified and enhanced revenue base by providing enabling business environment which will attract and retain investors and expand existing businesses, all in a secured environment.

“Our government is also determined to achieve world-class infrastructure system that attracts investors, facilitates economic growth and supports the state priority needs. In the last three years, we have demonstrated unreserved commitment to these goals, deploying relevant strategies, and reaching out to critical stakeholders and development partners.”

The Norwegian Trade Councillor, Mr. Hans Peter Christopherson, in his remark, described the programme as a crisis aversion and peace building mechanism aimed at attacking a problem from different angles.

“We are empowering victims of violence as a form of reintegration strategy, while also launching a system that helps address security issues, which is not a Nigerian problem but a global problem. We are glad that youths are critical beneficiaries of this programme,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, UNDP Governance, Peace and Security Team Lead, Mr. Matthew Alao, while describing the importance of the interventions, said: “The EWERS will provide early warning signals that can be acted upon by the government to strengthen peace and security in the state, while the empowerment of the 200 beneficiaries will build community resilience to violence and promote peaceful coexistence.”