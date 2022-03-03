Ogun Senator Queries Rejection of Bills to Empower Women

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator representing Ogun West senatorial district, Tolu Odebiyi, has expressed shock that the National Assembly last Tuesday rejected some bills which would have empowered women to participate effectively in politics and governance in Nigeria.

Odebiyi spoke with journalists in Abuja on the successful approval of the bill he sponsored on the renaming of Egbado South and North Local Government Areas to Yewa South and North LGAs in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

On the issue of women agitation for affirmative action in politics and government, Odebiyi lamented that the bills meant to include their wish in the constitution were killed.

According to him, “It is quite unfortunate that the bills on women didn’t pass. I know that the first lady came here to push for the approval of those bills on women.

“I also know that the wife of the vice president was also in the chambers on Tuesday.

“Everybody voted according to their conscience-they vote the way they feel. The Senate is not monolithic. It is unfortunate it happened the way it did.

“I really wish we have more women representation in government in all aspects because they would definitely add values to what we do in government if they are also involved.

“I think as we develop in the society, we would realise this and do the thing that would make us do better in government.”

The senator congratulated the people of Yewa, who he said had been yearning for the name change over the years having suffered severe misplaced identity crises since the error was made in the constitution.

He said, “You can imagine a situation where our identity did not reflect who we really are.

“My people were not happy that they were being called what they are not in the constitution of Nigeria. The name change now is very significant psychologically and it is a pride to showcase who we are.

“Anyway we are in democracy; the majority would always have their way. We are hopeful that amendments would come again, and we would do the needful in the constitution to tackle insecurity.”