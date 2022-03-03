Nino de Brown Addresses Nigeria’s Challenges in New Single

By Vanessa Obioha

Coming off his forthcoming project, singer Emmanuel Awhotu George, professionally known as Nino De Brown, has released a new single titled ‘Corruption’, which is raising political consciousness.

Expressed in Warri pidgin, the song highlights major issues challenging Nigerians and links all these challenges to corrupt practices of the nation’s political leaders. Due to his choice of dialectical expression, the song ‘Corruption’ is gaining popularity in the streets.

Nino De Brown begins the song with an improvised version of the national pledge and then highlights the issues on a bouncy rhythm that pays tribute to street political singers like African China.

African China was known for criticising the government at the time. Replacing the issues they tried to express then with the fresh ones being faced in this age, Nino de Brown is able to make it known that not much has changed over the years.

The song which borrows a leaf from the ghetto sounds of yore is the lead single of his project and the visuals are already in the works.