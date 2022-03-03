MTN Launches Digital Multi-experience Platform with Tecnotree

Emma Okonji

Tecnotree, a finnish-based global provider of digital transformation solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and Digital Service Providers (DSPs), has announced the launch of its digital multi-experience platform, ‘Tecnotree Moments’, in collaboration with MTN Nigeria.

The multi-experience partner ecosystem offering aims to create lifestyle bundles of content, applications and connectivity through a pre-integrated digital partner ecosystem for global, local and glocal high-demand and hyper growth sectors. The platform will attract leading partners across different sectors such as education, entertainment, gaming, sports, health and wellness, to enter Nigeria and using direct customer billing to convert ecosystem partners into instant revenue generators across enterprise and consumer segments.

‘Tecnotree Moments’ is a gateway of digital services and lifestyle bundling products, being launched with e-sports content such as PUBG Mobile Daily, FIFA Daily, Rocket League Daily, Fortnite Monthly and Fantasy Football. Its offerings also include Africa’s top-played games, with fresh games being updated regularly. With dynamic brands including GamersHub Media Events (GHME), Smartlink, Hurix, MTutor and more the platform is uniquely positioned to cater for the convergence in education and gaming content around the globe that fosters social and emotional learning, imperative for personalized and adaptive experiences.

The collaboration between ‘Tecnotree Moments’ and MTN Nigeria is path-breaking for realising the full human potential of Nigerians across the country and creating an inclusive society that is key to promoting national development.